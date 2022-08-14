Entertainment

The lesser-known passion on wheels of Michelle Rodríguez

Michelle Rodríguez not only drives the best cars on the big screen, in real life, we also see her on top of the best machines. Today in Tork, we will tell you more about this passion for speed that the actress has. Swipe and find out more!

Michelle Rodriguez He is noted for his performances in both film and television. She has managed to interpret different characters, where most of the time she represented a rude, strong and rebellious girl. some of these are Ana Lucia in the series lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and, one of the best known, Letty Ortiz in the saga Fast and furious.

His successful career has given him an amazing wealth close to 30 million dollars. This great fortune is mainly due to his fanaticism for luxury and speed. The actress has a impressive garage full of models of car companies like Lamborghini, Jaguar and Mercedes Benzjust to name a few.

However, one of his cars stands out among the others. Its about Ferrari 488 GTB and is distinguished by having been the vehicle where the Texas-born ran an incredible race. This took place in Las Vegas and the American was lucky enough to drive one of the first copies that arrived in the country, and it even went very well beating another of the competitors, a Porsche 991 Turbo.

The Ferrari with which he lived this adventure has a 4.5-liter V8 engine which allows a maximum power of 562 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 325 to 340km/h and mark a time 2.8 to 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. The value of a machine like this starts from the 250 thousand dollars.

Clearly, for a fan of speed and adrenaline, having lived this experience must have been incredible.. We do not rule out seeing the actress again at the wheel of another surprising car fulfilling her dream.

Michelle Rodríguez ran on top of the Ferrari 488 GTB.

The Ferrari 488 GTB outperformed the Porsche 991 Turbo.

