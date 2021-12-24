The lesson of a teacher who does not want to give lessons. Interview with Francis Ford Coppola

How he transforms an idea into a subject, at what moment of the day he works best, when he decided to become a director, how to make a film without a penny in his pocket: the great filmmaker Francis talked about all this in the conversation that follows. Ford Coppola. Who, convinced that cinema is too young to hold masterclasses, instead of limiting himself to telling his artistic story, preferred to engage in a face-to-face dialogue with the cinema students present in the audience, revealing tricks and secrets of the trade.

Marco Bellocchio: I am very proud, as president of the Cineteca di Bologna and colleague, to welcome the great maestro Francis Ford Coppola, for whom I have always had great admiration. We are peers but some of his films – The conversation, The Godfather, Apocalypse Now – they are unattainable, because they are made with a production system that is not the Italian one, and it is not possible to imitate them. Nevertheless, in mysterious and indirect ways and while making another kind of film, I was influenced by it: because beauty, originality, amazement are always something penetrating.



Gian Luca Farinelli: It is an enormous emotion to welcome Francis Ford Coppola, an extraordinarily innovative filmmaker, here in Bologna, at the Cinema Ritrovato. Perhaps we need to go back to silent cinema to find a filmmaker who is so capable of changing everything: the rules of language, technology, production. It is certainly no coincidence that it has restored Napoleon by Abel Gance, one of the craziest, most impossible, most innovative films in the history of cinema.

Before starting I want to thank those who have allowed all this: the municipality of Bologna, the municipal theater, the Emilia Romagna region, the ministry, the Directorate General for Cinema, our sponsors, including the Hera Group, and the friends who they helped get to Coppola. Without the work of all these institutions and so many people, Cinema Ritrovato would not exist and we would not be here together listening to Coppola.

We shared the questions with Paolo Mereghetti. It’s my turn to the first. Since in the room there is Francis Ford Coppola’s granddaughter, Romy, daughter of Sofia Coppola, I would like to start from the origins of her family. His maternal grandfather, Francesco Pennino, was an extraordinary composer, a friend of Caruso, and brought the drama to New York. The paternal grandfather was among the pioneers of sound cinema, and his father, Carmine, first flute in the orchestra of Arturo Toscanini in the United States, composer, conductor and Oscar winner for the soundtrack of the Godfather part II with Nino Rota . Francis’s sister is best known as an actress by the name of Talia Shire and known for her portrayal of Connie Corleone in the saga of Godfather. While Nicolas Kim Coppola, son of Francis’ brother, is known by the name of Nicolas Cage. Coppola’s wife, Eleanor, is a filmmaker. The children, Sofia and Roman, are directors and the latter is also a producer. More than a family it seems like one factory. How to explain this five-generation passion that does not seem destined to die out?

Francis Ford Coppola: Thank you all for being here and for giving me the opportunity to converse with you this evening. The question of my family has a lot to do with the fact that we are Italian-Americans. My name is Francis because my maternal grandfather was called Francesco, Francesco Pennino. My mother, who was also called Italy, gave me the name of her father but she called me Francis and not Francesco because there were many prejudices against immigrants and she wanted me to be American. I remember that one day, I was little, it was around the end of the Second World War, my mother told me: «Francis, you are very lucky because you are American and America is the best country in the world». Then my father intervened and said: «Yes, but you are also Italian. And for this you are also lucky: Italy is the country of art, music, science, technology ». And I thought I was actually very lucky: I had everything it took to be American and everything it took to be Italian.

My father was a great classical musician, first flute in Toscanini’s Nbc Symphony Orchestra and in the family we have always tried to be at his height but, while my older brother was very brilliant, I was the bad boy. I wanted to become a nuclear physicist like Enrico Fermi but, having rejected algebra three times, my father told me that it would be better if I tried another path … My grandfather, on the other hand, was passionate about technology and science. Think that in the family it was tradition to give the first child the name of the father: so it has always been a succession of Agostino and Carmine, Agostino and Carmine … And my grandfather, Agostino Coppola, broke this tradition by calling the first son Archimedes, because for him that Greek who lived in Syracuse was the greatest scientific mind in the world. In the family, therefore, there have always been these two passions: art and music on the one hand and science and technology on the other. And in a certain sense this is cinema: it is the combination of technology and art that has generated cinema.

