The lesson on the value of capitalism that Lenin learned too late

It is time to lecture on capitalism and socialism by talking about things that happened just a hundred years ago. In February and March 1921, workers put down their tools and went on strike across Russia – one of the centers of this protest was Petrograd. Special units of the Cheka opened fire on the demonstrating workers. Panic broke out among the Bolsheviks as workers and soldiers fraternized. Kronstadt, a naval base and port city located on an island off St. Petersburg, was the site of a mutiny by the sailors of two armored cruisers. On March 1, more than 15,000 people gathered, representing a quarter of the naval base’s civilian and military population. The strikes and demonstrations were violently repressed and the death toll was in the thousands. 8,000 insurgents fled to Finland and later returned to Russia after being promised an amnesty. Despite the promise of leniency, they were immediately arrested and transported to a concentration camp, where many died. Historian Gerd Koenen gives the following assessment: “The triumph and dictatorship of the Bolsheviks rested not least on the complete annihilation of the Russian workers’ movement.”

Lenin had no choice but to acknowledge that continuing a radical economic policy would threaten the foundations of Soviet power. Industrial production had already dropped to a tenth of the level it reached in 1913, and people all over Russia were starving.

In response, Lenin made a U-turn and proposed a “New Economic Policy” (NEP), which was adopted at the 10th Congress of the Russian Communist Party in March 1921. Lenin admitted that “we have suffered a very serious defeat on the economic front” . The economic policy of the Bolsheviks, he said euphemistically, had “hindered the growth of the productive forces and proved to be the main cause of the profound economic and political crisis we experienced in the spring of 1921”. In clearer terms: the socialist planned economy had failed as soon as it was introduced. After all, Lenin was smart enough to understand that the only solution was to “return to capitalism to a considerable extent.” These were the same words Lenin used to formulate his political turn.

The NEP legalized profit-oriented production, private ownership in the production of consumer goods and the accumulation of wealth. The Communists allowed state-owned enterprises to hand over their factories to private individuals and to entrust the financing and logistics of business activities in private hands. In July 1921, the freedom of trade was even restored for artisans and small industrial enterprises.

The new guidelines adopted in the autumn of 1921 resolutely opposed the “equal treatment of workers with different qualifications”. The free distribution of food, mass consumer goods and public services – just celebrated as great socialist “achievements” – were canceled. There was no longer talk of abolishing money. Historian Helmut Altrichter wrote: «The state had retained control of the” command places of the economy “: the banks, the issuance of money, the transport system, foreign trade, large and medium-sized industries. Below this threshold, however, it was striving for greater productivity and efficiency, more competition, less domination from above and more initiative from below ”.

What happened next was what always happened when even a small dose of capitalism is added to a state-run economy: the economy recovered. Hunger (in 1921/22, at least 5 million of the 29 million destitute people died of hunger; some estimates cite up to 14 million starvation) decreased between 1923 and 1928, productivity increased and, from 1925 / 26, was restored to pre-war levels in many large industries. The New Economic Policy was the Communists’ admission that the official narrative, which blamed “saboteurs and foreign agents” and other external factors for crop failures, hunger and declining production, did not fit the bill. The main causes of Russia’s troubles lay in the socialist economic policies themselves.

But for the Communists, the NEP represented nothing more than a “tactical retreat”. In December 1926, Stalin declared that “we introduced the NEP, allowed private capital, and withdrew in part to regroup our forces and then go on the offensive.” The consequences of the renewed “offensive” are well known: famine and widespread terror during the policy which Stalin called “the liquidation of the kulaks”.