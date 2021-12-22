The letter appeals to Biden of 700 scientists and Nobel Prize: “Cut nuclear weapons”

The troubles linked to domestic politics were not enough, the swooping polls and the problems in foreign policy were not enough: Joe Biden is also pulled by the jacket by scientists. And what they ask him to do is not easy.

Seven hundred, including the Italian Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 Giorgio Parisi, among scientists and engineers, 21 Nobel Laureates, have signed a letter appeal to the President of the United States in which they say they are “seriously concerned about the risks posed by nuclear weapons” .

There are rules on the use of nuclear weapons calling for changes, the arms race to be slowed down, declare that the United States will not use nuclear weapons first, change the president’s powers to order the use of nuclear weapons and reduce a thousand the number of strategic nuclear weapons deployed. The opportunity, not to be missed, is the update of the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) which establishes the role of nuclear weapons in the US defense strategy. “The ongoing Nuclear Posture Review is an opportunity for you to reduce the risk of nuclear war by reducing the US nuclear arsenal and its role in US security and by changing policies governing its use.” There is tension and fear and it is necessary to limit the margins of any errors. Scientists therefore note that “this is a crucial moment”, in which “the United States must slow down the renewed nuclear arms race with Russia and China” and “must also demonstrate that it is fulfilling its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Nuclear Energy (TNP) to take steps towards disarmament ». An important step, in form and substance that would distort and limit the President’s own action. A sort of insurance also on future legislation.

Biden is therefore invited to include three passages in the Nuclear Posture Review. The first states that “the United States will not be the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, and would consider the use of nuclear weapons only in response to a nuclear attack against them.”

In the second point, the scientists ask Biden to “modify the process for ordering the use of nuclear weapons, to require one or more officials to agree with a presidential order before it is carried out. This is to avoid a possible future president who is unstable ». Finally, on the third point, the signatories of the appeal invite Biden to “reduce the arsenal to less than 1,000 deployed missile warheads and bombers”. This, they point out, could increase the national security of the United States and slow down the dizzying nuclear arms race with Russia and China.

Scientists also urge him to consider eliminating silo-based ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles). To compensate for their inherent vulnerability to a Russian nuclear attack, the Air Force keeps ICBMs on high alert, ready to launch in minutes if the United States detects an oncoming Russian attack. This would force a president to make the most important of all decisions about whether to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike in minutes. It also creates the risk of a wrong pitch in response to a false warning. Errors that obviously cannot be run.