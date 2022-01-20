the letter from 102 super rich to governments (Disney’s heir, not Bezos) – Corriere.it

They are the Millionaires for Humanity, the Patriotic Millionaires and the group that identifies with Tax me now. Together, these three super-rich associations have written an open letter to governments around the world, calling for more taxes to be imposed on them. The new appeal, after that of 2019 addressed among others by George Soros and Abigail Disney, was launched by 102 Scrooge, convinced that the current taxation system is unfair. While the world has suffered in these two years – they write in the letter published on the website In tax we trust (we believe in taxes) – many of us can say that we have seen their wealth increase during the pandemic. Few of us, perhaps none, can honestly say that we have paid the right amount of taxes. The super rich explain how they believe the current system has created a lack of trust between normal people and quarrels. The world, and every country, must ask the rich to pay the fair. Tax us, and tax us now. The group said the ultra-rich are not currently being forced to pay their share of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. The appeal letter was presented in conjunction with the virtual meetings of the World Economic Forum.

Abigail Disney: Wealth accumulated unnaturally Among the 102 signatories there is still the heir of Walt Disney, who has long been at the forefront of demanding a fairer tax, and not Jeff Bezos, who earned 81 billion dollars during the pandemic. time for a wealth tax. the only right thing – writes Abigail Disney in her profile on the site – and the only thing that will take part in this vast reserve of wealth that has accumulated unnaturally among a handful of people and will make sure it benefits the people who really need it. Therefore, we need people who are willing to stand up for the BIGGEST thing, which is other human beings and not their narrow self-interest. This is why Millionaires for Humanity is important.



Founder Walt’s heir and grandson long ago compared Disney managers to the cynic Scrooge, the miser par excellence of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol, who not by chance inspired his uncle and Carl Barks to create the character of Uncle Scrooge (Uncle Scrooge in English). Ebenezer Scrooge – he declared in 2020 – is the reference model for the new CEOs, who spend time counting and recounting their money, worrying only about how to multiply it. Meanwhile, the workers are asking in vain for houses, food and health care. Two very distant worlds, but how dare they ?.

The Italian millionaire for humanity Among the 102 signatories there is no Italian, but in the small group of the Millionaires for Humanity he figures Leonardo Turra, at the head of Turra Petroli. I want to make sure I can deliver a better world to my children and grandchildren and I believe Millionaires for Humanity plays an important role in making that happen, writes Turra in her profile on the site.

Oxfam: the rich-poor gap According to an Oxfam study released in recent days, over the two years of the pandemic, the fortunes of the 10 richest individuals in the world have risen from $ 700 billion to $ 1,500 billion – at a rate of about $ 15,000 per second. In the same period – the NGO underlined – 163 million people fell into poverty due to the pandemic. Since the start of the Covid-19 emergency, every 26 hours a new billionaire has joined a dispute made up of over 2,600 super-rich whose fortunes have increased by as much as 5 trillion dollars, in real terms, between March 2020 and November 2021.

The super-tax proposal A spokesperson for the World Economic Forum responded to the appeal arguing that paying a fair share of taxes one of the principles of the WEF and a wealth tax – as exists in Switzerland, where the organization is based – could be a good model. to export to other countries. According to a study conducted by Millionaires for humanity themselves with Oxfam and other non-profit organizations, a progressive wealth tax, starting at 2% for those with more than $ 5 million and rising to 5% for billionaires, it could raise over 2,500 billion, enough globally to lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and ensure health care and social protection for people living in low-income countries.

