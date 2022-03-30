The letter from the Academy on the consequences of the Will Smith case

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences provided details about the process they are carrying out against the actor for the blow he gave Chris Rock.

The Academy in charge of the Oscar awards sent a harsh letter in which they provide more details about the reaction they will have as a result of the coup that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock.

Through a letter, the organization of the awards dedicated to the most outstanding cinema specified what would be the possible consequences that the winner would have to Best Actor by king richard. They also delivered the official position they have on this issue.

Thus, the letter, which was sent to all its members, provides a context of the way in which this case is being worked on. filtered by Varietyis one of the official responses that have emerged from the coup.

“Sunday’s broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards It was meant to be a celebration.” Thus begins the message of the Academy of the Oscar on Will Smithwithout making explicit mention of it.

“We are upset and outraged because those moments were overshadowed by the behavior unacceptable and harmful on stage by a nominee », they continue about it.

The actions that the Oscar Academy will take

Based on the facts, they point out that “the Academy Board of Governors will make a determination on the Mr. Smith«. Along with this they affirm that “this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.”

From this the Academy of the Oscar states that in the case of Will Smith “We will continue to update it as it develops.” For this reason, “we ask that you respect their meetingto the staff of the Academy to the process as it unfolds.

The letter was signed by President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Rubin and his CEO, Dawn Hudson.