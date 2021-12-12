The letter – “In Nottola the elderly and disabled left alone, the daily visits last only 15 minutes”

We receive and publish in full the letter written by Sabrina Civitelli, sent to the health director of the southeast ASL Simona Dei and to the Minister for Disabilities Erika Stefani, who talks about the situation experienced by the elderly and disabled patients in the Nottola hospital. .

“I am writing to bring to your attention a reality considered by many fellow citizens to be” anomalous “. I live in a town in the Val di Chiana and like many, I find myself fearful of the possibility that a very elderly and disabled family member will have to face the experience of a hospitalization at the Nottola hospital, through the procedures of Pronto Relief.

In this hospital, the same behavior is maintained as last year when we were in full covid emergency, despite the particularity of the case at the government level, see Article 11 paragraph 5 of the Dpcm 2 March 2021 (which provides for the possibility , for those accompanying persons with a recognized handicap pursuant to paragraph 3, article 3, law 104/92, to enter the hospital with their loved ones, staying in the waiting rooms of the emergency room or even in the hospital wards, obviously always in compliance with the health indications of the structure) or the decree approved by the Government on 22 July last.

From a brief survey, I understand that many hospitals, from various regions, have followed these indications, while the Nottola hospital has not taken them into account and our loved ones die without the comfort of a hand, of a voice, what it is called “Human heat” or they are forced to a hospitalization in absolute solitude even if unable to express their needs and needs, in fact, daily visits of only 15 minutes are allowed in the wards.

A reflection: What difference exists between the condition of a small child in need of parental protection and the person mentioned above.

In my opinion it is a cruel behavior, which, given the legislative efforts indicated above, affects the right to health of people with severe disabilities (Article 3, Paragraph 3). this in compliance with Art. 25 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which expressly and in every part clarifies how Member States must guarantee the health of citizens with disabilities, adapting services and their organization to their particular needs “.

Let’s talk about the logistics: – hospitalizations: (eg Medicine) where a visit of 15 minutes a day is allowed. Can’t a visitor carry the virus in both 15 minutes and half a day? Without a tampon, any positive but asymptomatic individual can be a vehicle of contagion and this type of assessment is not made to those who are allowed a daily visit of 15 minutes. Casuistry multiplies when more relatives of a patient are allowed, obviously following a shift criterion, to visit their loved one even if in the room with another patient. A 15-minute visit to an elderly person with severe physical and often mental disability, does not allow you any functional (not to say emotional) intervention, if it is soporous, not even to take it. We continually complain about a shortage of staff in the workforce, because they therefore do not apply the law and allow the assistance to which our elders are entitled. At the entrance of the hospital, under the heading “Yes green pass” something different is written, even if the emergency room is not named. Many government regulations read “In compliance with the instructions of the health director of the facility”.

But can a medical director establish that a person over ninety suffering and unable to interact with a medical team, is condemned to stay alone for hours (in the emergency room even for days), often towards the inevitable passing away?

In full covid emergency we have been so worried about all those poor people who have had to face the disease and unfortunately death “alone” and now someone must allow it to happen systematically with the sick No covid.

I repeat: I consider this a cruel behavior, among other things without any preventive logic and I close with the considerations of the Minister for Disabilities: The Minister for Disabilities Erika Stefani is satisfied, for “the specific signs of attention for people with disabilities included in the new measures envisaged in the new Dpcm on the Covid-19 emergency, including the possibility for carers to be able to assist them even in the first aid and inpatient departments of hospitals “he comments – For too many months people with disabilities and their families have had to to deal with the fear of hospitalization, experiencing the anguish of a possible and sometimes real abandonment. I proposed to the government to intervene, considering the precious role of the caregiver who ensures assistance and support to the person with disabilities, within the framework of a relationship of mutual knowledge, trust and unique and irreplaceable trust. For this I thank President Draghi and Minister Speranza for the sensitivity shown-

Best regards

Sabrina Civitelli “