“The letter that proves everything”. Mud and shock-accusations against the Pope Emeritus – Libero Quotidiano





Still stick to Joseph Ratzinger, the Pope emeritus. More mud, accusations, which rain down from the front that has always contested the Bavarian theologian. The latest offensive concerns a presumed awareness on the very delicate front of sexual abuse within the Church in Germany, his native land. According to the accusers, Benedict XVI was aware of the accusations of pedophilia that had hit a priest in charge of the diocese of Monaco-Frisniga, the one in which Ratzinger took his first steps at the beginning of his career.





The news and the accusations rained down following the publication of an email by the German magazine Die Ziet on the behavior of Peter Hullermann. According to some research, an “extrajudicial decree” of the ecclesiastical court of the archdiocese of Munich and Freising in 2016 would contain harsh criticism against senior prelates for not having stopped Hullerman, accused of 23 cases of child abuse, which occurred between 1973 and 1996. And as mentioned, Ratzinger, who was archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982, would also be among the leading figures of the diocese.





In record time, the dry comment of Georg Gaenswein, monsignor and private secretary of Ratzinger, swept away the accusations of the German magazine: “The assertion that he (Joseph Ratzinger, ed) was aware of the facts (accusations of sexual abuse) at the time of his father’s admission is false. He had no knowledge of these previous facts “, as reported by Ansa. Incidentally, Der Spiegel already 10 years ago accused Ratzinger of a “strong involvement” in this affair. But obviously no evidence was found. And so, ten years later, the offensive resumes …