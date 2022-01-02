the letter to the mother and the moving social message. The photo- Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

The former Inter defender writes a long letter to his mother, to whom he made a solemn promise: he respected it

Lele Adani did not cut her beard for ten years, to keep a promise made to her mother. He wanted to keep the memory of his last caress on his face. Then he hid it, from others and perhaps even from himself. Today the former defender of Inter and Fiorentina, currently commentator for the Rai, he decided to tell this story. The love for the missing mother, the suffering that time has not alleviated.

He did it on social media, on his page Instagram, in a long letter dedicated to the mother. Ten years ago, I made you a promise, it was January 2nd 2012, you were in that bed that morning. You haven’t talked for weeks, but your eyes still said a lot. In reality they said everything – writes the former Inter Milan -. We had spent the last Christmas together, I knew you only had a few hours. You were ready to grant your last gesture of love. A jolt, a movement. Your arm rising, your hand resting on my smooth, clean cheek. You stroke it three times. From your lip I read: “My Dani, my Dani, my Dani”. Then, tired, you go back to rest. Sleep. You would have done it forever. At that moment I made you a promise, our secret deal: no one would caress my face for the next ten years. My beard would have isolated, preserved, protected your last touch of love.

Now the time has come to turn the page: Today I confess our agreement to everyone, I discover my face, exactly ten years later. This was not enough to lessen the pain I felt and feel every day. It is not possible to fill your lack, but thanks to love I can feel you inside every moment and find you in all things. And again: I can talk to you always, every day, but today I just wanted to tell you one thing: promise kept Mami.