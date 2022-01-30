The letters from the Revenue Agency: will we have to pay immediately?

When and if you receive this letter from the Revenue Agency you will not have to worry immediately, that’s why.

Letters of complacency are spoken, and theRevenue Agency could send them following the 2021 tax returns, which someone failed to send. And it will not please, because in addition to the late declaration, the Tax Authority will also require the payment of a fine for delaying the transmission of the model.

However, taxpayers still have some time to try for now regularize their location. In fact, they can still for a month (until February 28), submit the declaration without the obligation to pay the associated taxes immediately.

What the Revenue Agency specifies

There are examples in which the Tax Authority is forced to stop, without being able to touch our account, but this is not the case, unless we move in time. We assume that according to art. 2, c. 7, Presidential Decree 322/98, making the declaration late is not linked to having to pay taxes immediately, then we also understand what else the Agency says.

Going to look for the circular 42 / E / 2016 of the same body, we will realize that: “The fixed penalty for late arrival (250 euros) can be reduced, in the event of an active amendment, to 1/10, pursuant to letter c) (article 13 of legislative decree no. 472 of 1997); late or inadequate payment of the tax can be regularized by applying the reductions provided for in Article 13 of Legislative Decree n. 472 of 1997 according to the moment in which the payment is made “.

So in summary, you most distracted taxpayers, you have 90 days to send the declaration beyond the deadlines and without the need to run the taxes. So the taxpayer can choose to get rid of this burden immediately, as well as not to. In fact, the letters from the Inland Revenue are only a signal, but for now they are not so to speak “dangerous”. Another battle brought to the end by Confedilizia. Among the most important, there is the one where it was requested not to apply the IMU to properties with leases completed but which did not follow the return of the tenants to the owner, while to remember there is also the case of uninhabitable and uninhabitable properties that for some time, they have been able to receive a lowering of the same tax, thanks to a special certification.