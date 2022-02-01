“The Liars and Dishonest Vlahovic Prosecutors”

Rocco Commisso he has something for everyone: he attacks Vlahovic, his agents and criticizes the attitude of the Viola fans who heavily criticized him after the transfer of the attacker to Juventus. “First I want to say that I am embittered and disappointed, I have to stop and reflect. I thought I had demonstrated with my behaviors and with the actions that I, my family, Joe Barone and the people who work with me did, who are, what are my principles and my values. I arrived in Florence and I did not buy a villa or a house by the sea, or a boat. I put my energy and my financial resources in favor of Fiorentina. When Florence had need help – he told the club’s official website – I didn’t hold back, helping the hospitals and all the Florentines. The wickedness, the offenses and the threats of the last days are not right and I cannot accept them. I am disappointed and thoughtful about the choices I have made and will have to make “.

“Vlahovic’s prosecutors are dishonest”

Commisso keep it going: “In November the doctors told me not to leave for Italy but I decided to leave to give my contribution to make Dusan and his prosecutors think. Instead I got sicker and more angry and Dusan didn’t even say hello to me the last few times we met. Now I have to take care of myself, I don’t know when I will be able to return to be close to the team and the fans. It was a very complicated negotiation. I returned in November to close the contract, convinced that I could find an agreement, but the prosecutors were dishonest liars. We met by coming to meet us, but then instead of getting closer to the figure we had discussed, they showed up and changed the cards on the table. They asked no longer 4.5 million for Dusan, but 8, plus three million for them and higher commissions. Joe Barone and Pradè went to negotiate his transfer to England but Vlahovic and his agents always refused, wanting to stay until June and then ruin Fiorentina by expiring as other players have done. “

“A sale of 8 in the report card”

On the transfer to Juve: “It’s a very good operation. Someone called it a masterpiece, from 8 in the report card. Fiorentina today has 75 million in revenues, Vlahovic’s card was sold for 75 million, so it made us cash as 100% of the our revenues. This operation gives us the opportunity to look to the future and no longer to the past. It is impossible to compete with teams that have a turnover of 400 million such as Juventus or other European clubs. Vlahovic’s operation is above all a fact economic. Anyone who does not look at the club’s economy must do something else and not look at Fiorentina. The only promise that Rocco made is that Fiorentina will never fail with me. “