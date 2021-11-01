The Liberal Democratic Party won the elections in Japan and retained an absolute majority

The Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won the election for the renewal of the lower house with a result above expectations, which guarantees the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a large majority in support of his government. The center-right Liberal Democratic Party was the favorite for the victory, but the polls before the vote had attributed a sharp decline in preferences: according to the exit polls published immediately after the vote, the party even risked losing the absolute majority. .

The final results, however, were much more favorable for the LDP: the party obtained 261 seats, which is a decrease compared to the 276 of the previous legislature, but is still well above the absolute majority of 233 seats. In all, there are 465 deputies in the lower house of the Japanese parliament.

Loading... Advertisements

As in the last legislature, the LDP could continue to govern in coalition with the moderate conservative party Komeito, although numerically it would not need it. Komeito went from 29 to 31 seats in these elections.

– Read also: There is a “first time” for the Japanese Communist Party