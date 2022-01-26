The liberal double standards on Biden’s offenses

Democracy dies in darkness. The brown plague has landed in America. The White House wants to censor journalists, perhaps even eliminate them. When a free voice is suppressed or threatened, everyone’s freedom dies. Similar expressions, alarmed and somewhat ridiculous, rhetoric, you would have read if, in place of Biden, it had been Trump who accused the mother of a Fox journalist of exercising the oldest profession in the world. Instead, no or almost no comments from the liberal media, that is, almost all. After all, they say, the president is a gaffeur, and someone who, out of distraction, can invite Putin to invade Ukraine “a little”, can also say son of a bitch to a reporter from one of the few non-left-wing TV stations in the country. In fact, the president does not appear very lucid, said with all due respect and, seeing the video, in the case he expresses himself with an ironic and amused tone. It is also known that, at least in American men of a certain age, it is a friendly expression. After all, it does not seem that the reporter Fox has raised the hysterics that, in reverse, if the president had been Trump and the CNN network, we would have heard. We see that conservative journalists are more ironic and less touchy than those on the left, you know what a novelty. But often the small cases allow us to propose deeper reflections. In fact, we should not be surprised by this double register. For many years now, not only American journalism has been dominated by the left, and the latest reporter feels invested in a militant salvific mission. He no longer has to tell what he saw, but show how much the right sucks. It is no longer a political mentality. She is a religious, a sectarian and ruthless religious, who practices demonology. For them the adversary is Satan, to whom he is not forgiven anything: even when he seems to be doing Good, he is doing Evil. On the contrary, those who fight Evil, that is to say they and their political referents, must be excused in everything, precisely because they are engaged in this fight. Unlike Christianity, this progressive religion does not allow forgiveness and has no values: its followers believe in nothing but power. But complaining is useless: if anything, the right should beat its chest for having underestimated the occupation of the cultural sphere. But there is always time to remedy: also because, should it ever return to power, the left will not let it pass even an innocent joke, such as Biden’s.