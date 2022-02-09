The liberal Koenig tells us the key word for France: simplify

Paris. In 2016, the casting director of “Jackie”, the biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy directed by Pablo Larraín, asked him if for a few weeks he could suspend his activity as a thinker and defender of liberalism in Paris to come to Washington to play Ted Kennedy. given the striking resemblance to Jfk’s younger brother. He didn’t think twice. And he found himself in the dressing room with Natalie Portman, Jackie, living a little Hollywood dream for a few days. But today Gaspard Koenig, a French liberal writer and philosopher, has something else on his mind. “I decided to run for the Elysée because I am dissatisfied with the current political offer and because there is no real radical and liberal centrist force”, Koenig, 39, who voted Emmanuel Macron in 2017 and is now among the most severe critics of the five-year period, tells Il Foglio. “After being elected, Macron quickly donned the classic clothes of the inspector of finance to re-centralize power. Never before in this five-year period has power been concentrated in Paris, from all points of view “, says Koenig, before adding:” The current tenant of the Elysée has also brought to its apogee the hyper-personalization of the Fifth Republic. He decides everything and addresses the French as if they were children. In this sense, one of his last interviews with him comes to mind, in which he declared that he had ‘learned to love the French’… ”.

