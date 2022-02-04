The “liberated” president – ilGiornale.it

Perhaps it happens to all presidents who boast a second term. They feel freer, less conditioned by calculations or by considerations of political expediency. Giorgio Napolitano in his “bis” swearing-in speech lashed the parties and the Parliament: unable to decide. Sergio Mattarella, on the other hand, put in the spotlight an even more delicate topic, the theme of justice, filling a void compared to his previous seven-year period, in which he had kept a safe distance from the subject despite the fact that the judiciary, in his annus horribilis, was precipitated in the approval of public opinion. Indeed, to be more pressing, the head of state looked at the judicial breakdown from the side of the citizens. So much so that he addressed the subject with words with a measured tone but hard in substance.

Without neglecting any of the limits of our system, which must be profoundly reformed starting with the CSM, the self-governing body of the judiciary, where the colors of belonging, relations with politics, in short, everything except principles dominate. And the result of this state of affairs is that the citizen has lost faith in the robes, no longer believes in the possibility of having the right to a fair and just trial: “This feeling – the president admitted – is strongly weakened and must be rediscovered with urgency”. Strong expressions that directly affect the relationship between judge and community, between prosecutors and civil society. A relationship in crisis. Cracked to the point of pushing Mattarella to say that citizens “shouldn’t even feel fear of the risk of arbitrary and unpredictable decisions which, in contrast with the necessary certainty of the law, affect people’s lives”.

Exactly, the citizen does not trust. And Mattarella has become the interpreter of this atmosphere that surrounds the judiciary, of the air that blows while the referendums loom.

And, perhaps, his harsh speech yesterday is also an advice to robes to move, to self-reform, not to hinder reforms, to avoid being overwhelmed by popular judgment.

However, a question mark remains, an unanswered question: one wonders why the head of state did not do it before. Because in these seven years he too has not felt the duty to block a drift that led to the Palamara case, to the robes that ended up in the dock, at sunset amid the general embarrassment of the sacred monsters of Clean Hands. When the prophecy of Bettino Craxi actually comes true: “In the end, the magistrates will arrest each other.”

But this is another discourse that invests the theme of the cowardice of politics, of its impotence, of its inability in thirty years to take back the role it deserves in the balance between powers. However, I say this with respect and sympathy, after seven years of aphonia in Mattarella the voice has finally returned, she has taken on the role of stimulus that belongs to the head of state towards both Parliament and the judiciary. We hope, and we trust, that now the facts will arrive as well.