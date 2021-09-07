The definition and solution of: The lies of a film with Tom Cruise from 2010. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

In case you know other solutions for the same question, please comment by suggesting the other resolutions.

Solution 9 letters: INNOCENTI

Curiosity / Meaning on: The lies of a film with Tom Cruise of 2010 Innocent lies Innocent lies (Knight and Day) is a movie comedy of 2010 directed by James Mangold. The protagonists of the movie I’m Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, returning 8 ‘(815 words) – 12:12, 23 Jul 2021

Other definitions with lies; movie; cruise; 2010; Lies, big lies; Lies are said to be short; Award-winning South Korean film at the 2020 Oscars; Comics by F. Miller and films by R. Rodriguez ing; So is Life in a Terrence Malick film; Rodent who is under eviction in a film; The well-known film in which Tom Cruise flies fighters; Tom Cruise film about a military pilot; Spy film series starring Tom Cruise; The Cruise of the Oblivion film; Valerio, the winner of Sanremo 2010; Social created in 2010 in which to catalog images; The one elected to govern the Veneto in 2010; Ken Loach film from 2010; Latest Definitions