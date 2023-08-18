The life and work of other scientists on the big screen

,cnn spanish) – On July 21 the film directed by “Oppenheimer” will be released Christopher NolanWhich explains how scientist J.J. Robert Oppenheimer led the project to build the atomic bomb for the United States during World War II.

Thus, he has joined a long list of films that have focused their stories on the lives of important scientists.

Here are some of the talents who have seen their lives come alive big screen,

J.Robert Oppenheimer

American theoretical physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer (1904–1967) is considered the “father of the atomic bomb” for leading the team of scientists on the Manhattan Project that developed the first nuclear weapon during World War II. In “Oppenheimer” his character is played by the actor cillian murphy,

As a curiosity, the creation of the first atomic bomb is the subject of another film, “Fat Man and Little Boy” (1989), directed by Roland Joffe (“The Killing Fields”), starring General Leslie. Groves, played by Paul Newman. In the film, Oppenheimer is a supporting character played by actor Dwight Schultz.

There is also a television series titled manhattan (2014–2015), aired for two seasons, focused on what life was like at the Los Alamos, New Mexico military base, where scientists and their families were working against the clock to prepare the atomic bomb.

In the series, J.J. Robert Oppenheimer was played by Daniel London.

Albert Einstein

German-born physicist Albert Einstein (1879–1955) is perhaps the most popular and famous scientist of the 20th century. The author of the theory of relativity, Einstein was a convinced pacifist, which did not stop him from warning about this danger in 1939. nazi germany Create nuclear weapons before the United States.

Einstein in “Oppenheimer” is played by English actor Tom Conti.

nicholas tesla

Nikola Tesla (1856–1943) was one of the great promoters of electromagnetism and alternating current electricity. He is played by Ethan Hawke in the movie. Tesla, (2020), Nicholas Hoult, in current war (2017), and David BowieIn Prestige (2006).

Marie Curie

Actress Rosamund Pike portrayed Marie Curie (1867–1934), a French-born Polish scientist who pioneered radioactivity in the film. radioactive (2019), directed by Marjane Satrapi. Curie was the first person to receive two Nobel Prizes in different specialties, physics and chemistry.

Actress Greer Garson also played a scientist in the film. madam curie (1943), which is related to the discovery of radium.

Thomas Alva Edison

Benedict Cumberbatch plays inventor Thomas Alva Edison (1847–1931) in the film current war (2017), about the struggle between Edison and George Westinghouse to implement their electric power system.

Actor Spencer Tracy also played Addison in the film. edison the man (1940), which is related to the invention of the electric light bulb.

Stephen Hawking

British theoretical physicist and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking – who died at his home in Cambridge on March 14, 2018 at the age of 76 – was played by actor Eddie Redmayne. theory of everything (2014), the film for which he won the award 2015 Oscar Award for best actor

John Forbes Nash

Nash, who died on May 23, 2015 at the age of 86, was an American mathematician specializing in game theory, who won the prize Nobel Prize in Economics in 1994,

His life went to the cinema in 2001 a beautiful MindWith Russell Crowe as the protagonist.

alan turing

alan turing (1912–1954), English mathematician, is called the father of computer science and one of the precursors of modern computing.

He was instrumental in breaking the Enigma code in World War II, the subject of which fake game (2014), where he is played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

hypatia

Hypatia of Alexandria, history’s first mathematician and philosopher https://t.co/y89vyNf0h6 pic.twitter.com/TeFNB6zRhA — futuro 360 (@futuro_360) 11 February 2022

philosophical hypatia He excelled in mathematics and astronomy as well as being a member of the Neoplatonic school of Alexandria.

His life was taken into cinema by the Spanish Alejandro Amenabar. agora (2009), in which he played Rachel Weisz,

Charles Darwin

The English naturalist, the father of the theory of evolution, has seen his character represented in cinema on several occasions. One of the most recent is created by actor Paul Bettany. Construction (2009).

richard feynman

Richard Feynman (1918–1988) was an American theoretical physicist who won the prize Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965,

Feynman was a member of the President’s Rogers Commission, which investigated the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger. it was recreated in the film challenger disaster (2013), in which he was played by William Hurt.

enrico fermi

Enrico Fermi (1901–1954) developed the first nuclear reactor and won the prize Nobel Prize in Physics in 1938, He was played by actor Ennio Fantasticini in the film. I di ragazzi via panisperna (1988), directed by Gianni Amelio.

Louis Pasteur

This French chemist (1822–1895) is believed to father of modern microbiology, His life was adopted by Hollywood in 1936 the story of louis pasteurfor which chief Paul Muni won 1937 Oscar Awards For Best Leading Actor.

Paul Ehrlich

German bacteriologist Paul Ehrlich won Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1908, as he created the first synthesized compounds that were used to treat infectious diseases such as syphilis. His findings were recreated in the film Dr. Erlich’s Magic Pill (1940), starring Edward G. with Robinson.