The life of a Colombian doctor in the Ukraine war – Health

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 this year and just a few days later different international medical and humanitarian organizations sent personnel to support and care for the population. Five sections of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have been present in several cities devising strategies to solve the work of the health system and strengthen health care in the country.

In this regard, EL TIEMPO spoke with Diana Galindo, a Colombian doctor who works with the French section (OCP) of the organization and was present assisting the population from the first days of the conflict.

Did you come to Ukraine because of the war?



I belong to Doctors Without Borders and some sections of the organization have been present in Ukraine for several years. MSF was already present in the territory with programs focused on treating chronic diseases. In Donbas, more specifically, we were present in 2014 and 2015. The activities were concentrated on regular projects for access to health and this made it easier for us to arrive quickly when the conflict began this year. Everything was in order –administratively speaking–, we knew the population and we understood how the health system works in the country.

How long did it take to get to the country?



All this started on a Thursday and on Monday the first teams had already arrived in Ukraine. We are five sections and each one has its specialty. The two sections that were already present had the advantage of having certain health programs, but they had to stop them in order to quickly adapt to the needs of the moment.

When the war started, what was your job like?



I am in the French section and we deal with specific issues such as traumatology, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and mental health. At this moment we are carrying out rehabilitation programs and supporting the Ukrainian health system which, unfortunately, does not include physiotherapy as we know it. There are almost 120 physiotherapists, which for a country at war was not much. So at MSF France we focused on rehabilitation support, war surgery and war trauma because everything that was classified in Ukraine as “war trauma” was sent to other European countries. They had not developed this type of skills and with the war the level of wounded was enormous.

One of the trains to evacuate wounded and vulnerable people from Doctors Without Borders. Photo: Doctors without borders

How is the medical exercise with the war wounded?

It is a very long accompaniment, because once you are fractured or amputated, then months and months of procedures follow. They have to go to the operating room, they have to readjust the external fixator or they have to readapt an amputation, remodel it and so on. And while this happens they have to be doing physiotherapy. You can have a patient that needs physical therapy for three months or one that requires years. In addition, those who have amputations then need a prosthesis and also require support through long-term programs that include a mental health component. because it is not easy for these people to deal with the way in which these injuries have been caused or to accept that they will have a new disability need.

And what about patients who have other diseases?



Several sections also work in mobile clinics that are like the health brigades that we know in Colombia because the health system –especially in the first few months– completely collapsed due to the war effort to treat the wounded that caused the paralysis of primary care. . So there was an effort from all the sections to do mobile clinics both in IDP sites and in more remote places. We tried above all to reach people who had stayed in their homes and were old. We also reached territories that had been under occupation. At the time the Russians withdrew, we went to attend to these populations that had not received any medical assistance for months or weeks.

Mental health is the first thing affected in war. How do you act in this field?

In terms of mental health, in Ukraine they do not have much experience in war trauma. Everything that is mental health is very pathological. If you feel bad, you will have a diagnosis like ‘depression’, you will be hospitalized and you will have six months treatment with antidepressants in the hospital. They do not have a focus on psychological therapy because their training has historically been that way. So in that sense we see significant added value on our part and we focus a lot on integrating mental health into all the activities we carry out.

Health personnel can also be emotionally affected, what about them?



The mental health care and consultations that we provided were for the population, but we also had a pillar focused on health professionals. In many places we did a mental health brigade for the population in the morning and in the afternoon, for example, we treated people from the hospital. This was at their request. Many times we arrived at the hospital and asked the staff how they were doing or what they needed and they answered us: “we need psychologists, for me first and then for the patients because I can’t take it anymore.”

We see a significant added value on our part and we focus a lot on integrating mental health in all the activities we carry out.

How is mental health care prioritized if so many need it?

The need for mental health was very telling. The type of consultations made by our psychologists –and the national ones as well– were quite strong, so we focused not only on treating the population but also on caring for the caregivers. Many of them were close to burnout. And it is that during the first months, with the adrenaline you think that the situation will not last and you give everything, but there comes a time when you can no longer. Fortunately, we quickly integrated this type of care into our operations because there were so many people willing to drop everything. In some places we saw that the staff was leaving the post, the hospital.

The supply of health supplies was undoubtedly affected, how was that handled?



Huge imports were made. I had never seen so many supplies arriving in a country. Never. There was a complete stoppage in the supply chains. Medicines could not enter the country through the common circuit and many of the medicine factories that they have were in war or occupation zones, so they stopped working. All the NGOs, like the World Health Organization (WHO) brought a lot of supplies to the country. Imports were made by other means and we managed to balance the difficulties a bit. Right now the situation is much better, but there are always certain drugs and certain molecules that are a bit difficult to find. At least, from our side, we try to keep a watchful eye on medicines, which are the most sensitive and which we are sure are necessary because the health system in Ukraine no longer has them.

In the midst of war, how are the wounded and the vulnerable population evacuated?



Two sections of MSF joined forces to evacuate two different types of population. The first were war wounded, mostly civilians although not necessarily wounded, they could also have other diseases or be decompensated. We had an old train available, which helped because what we did was dismantle the chairs and put in stretchers and hospital beds, including intensive care beds. We had two trains. One was for intensive care, which had about 20 beds with everything set up: the respirator, the automatic syringe, everything you needed, and the second train was a little lighter, so to speak, because it was assigned to people who were not easy to move.

And on that more ‘light’ train, who was traveling?



Ukraine is very big and they have a good rail network; So we took advantage of the fact that it was available to us and what was done was that we also put a vulnerable population on this second train. What we understand by vulnerable population are basically people who live in nursing homes in areas close to the border line or people who lived in shelters and who suffered from some mental or chronic disability. When the conflict broke out, these people were trapped in these places because they are not easy to mobilize. We put them on the second train and evacuated them from cities that were close to the border line or that were near nuclear reactors or bombing stresses and left them in quieter areas in the west or in the center of the country.

Diana Galindo, Medical Coordinator in Ukraine. MSF Photo: Doctors without borders

How are health requests other than those derived from the war handled?



We had many requests for basic care and primary health. Here we have to think about diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and also sexual and reproductive health because although many women moved, many others stayed in the country and, at this time, a large part of the health personnel are women who stayed in their posts because it was a war effort that was called for. We integrate this into the health brigades and focus them on mental health care, chronic diseases, and sexual and reproductive health.

Do your actions, beyond the war, contribute to the health system in Ukraine?

Yes, the idea is also that it is an opportunity for the health system in Ukraine to reinvent itself and have strengths in mental health or physical therapy. We also did this with the aim of leaving something in the country, so we hope that after the emergency a little of our long-term work remains.

How is the health system in Ukraine?



As for health in primary care, things are improving a little. We have all been adapting to the changes that they themselves (the Ukrainians) are making and we contribute where we can add something more, a surplus value. Keep in mind that the situation depends a lot on each city. If you are in kyiv, you find certain health services. Obviously, the subject of surgery was saturated, but in general you could go to the doctor, go for an exam, with longer waiting times than before. On the other hand, if you go to a city like Nicolaiev, you won’t find anything unless it’s extremely urgent. Something certain is that all the western regions have saturated systems and it is a problem that the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and the NGOs were trying to solve.

