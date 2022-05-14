The life of Adèle: Léa Seydoux reveals that she recorded 100 takes for an intimate scene

The life of Adele – 90% is a famous 2013 French romantic-drama genre film directed, written and produced by Abdellatif Kechiche and starring Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos. The film is based on the graphic novel blue is a warm color, created by French cartoonist Julie Maroh . The story follows a French teenager named Adèle, who discovers desire and freedom when an aspiring blue-haired painter enters her life.

Do not miss: Crimes of the Future: David Cronenberg expects the Cannes audience to leave the room in the first minutes

Seydoux Y Exarchopoulos They won the Palme d’Or in 2013 for their incredible performance in the film Abdellatif Kechiche. Lea Seydouxwho returns to Cannes this year with David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning, recently spoke about The Life of Adèle (via IndieWire) and stated that the way the film was shot was a complete madness that went hand in hand with the mind of the director.

The actress revealed that the famous seven-minute lesbian sex scene in La Vida de Adèle required more than 100 takes for a single sequence and took 10 days to film. Nearly a decade later, Seydoux was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if an intimacy coordinator would have changed the dynamic on set, to which the actress replied, “No, not really,” laughing openly. Seydoux added: “It was something beyond that. It was the whole movie, not just the sex scenes. The way we shot this movie was crazy. The guy is crazy”, referring to the controversial director Kechiche.

In case you missed it: Danny Boyle wants Robert Pattinson to be the new James Bond

After the premiere of La Vida de Adèle in Cannes in 2013, the film’s production team issued a union statement against Kechiche, denouncing an “anarchic” work environment. The filmmaker, in turn, threatened to take legal action against Léa Seydoux for sharing “slanderous” information about her days on set. So far, cast and crew members have been adamant about how unnerving the experience of filming this installment was.

Despite all the controversy, Seydoux maintains that her favorite Cannes experience was walking up to receive the Palme d’Or for Life of Adèle and being recognized as co-writer of the film with Kechiche. The actress stated the following:

It took a year of my life and I gave everything for that movie. It really changed my life on so many different levels.

You may also like: Heartstopper is the most trending series on Twitter