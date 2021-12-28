The life of Afghan women is returning to that of the first Taliban regime

On Sunday the Taliban, in power in Afghanistan for more than four months, said women will no longer be able to travel distances greater than 72 kilometers without a male companion. The measure is the latest in a series in which the Taliban have limited the personal rights and freedoms of women, who today, in most cases, cannot work and study after the age of 12: for them, life is returning to being that of the first Taliban regime, which lasted from 1996 to 2001.

The new ban was decided by the ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, on the basis of an extremely radical interpretation of the sharia, the “Islamic law”. In addition to banning women from traveling more than 72 kilometers alone, the law prohibits taxi drivers from letting women into their cars without a veil (but it is not specified what type of veil, ifhijab, which covers the head but not the face, or full veils such as the niqab or the burka). The new ban also requires anyone, man or woman, not to listen to music in the car.

The bans just imposed are practically the same ones that were in force during the first Taliban regime, when women were forbidden to leave the house without a maharram (male guardian).

About a month ago, the Taliban banned Afghan television networks from broadcasting programs and soap operas featuring women, and women from acting on Afghan television programs. The law required journalists and TV presenters to always keep their heads covered. In the previous weeks, the Taliban and their supporters had also covered, smeared and erased the many images of women in advertisements or outside beauty salons in some Afghan cities with black paint. In addition, the new regime closed the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, a kind of Ministry for Equal Opportunities, established in 2001.

More generally, the prohibitions for women introduced in the last four and a half months have been different.

As had already happened during the first Taliban regime, for example, enormous limits have been imposed on the right to work – with the exception of some special cases, the vast majority of Afghan women today cannot work – and to education.

In mid-September the Taliban had said that women were allowed to attend universities, but in courses reserved only for them and held exclusively by female teachers, of which, however, they would review the contents. To date, many Afghan universities have formally reopened, but the courses have not restarted and work is still being done on how to put the separation between men and women into practice. In the future, however, access to university may become impossible for Afghan women.

Also in September, in fact, the Taliban had reopened primary and secondary schools, allowing only male students to attend secondary schools (equivalent to Italian middle and high schools). A similar measure was also taken at the end of the nineties, when the Taliban had forbidden women to study after the age of 12, the age at which one enters secondary schools in Afghanistan: and without secondary school one cannot enroll in university (some secondary schools were later reopened to female students, but isolated cases remained and limited only to certain areas).

In recent months, the Taliban have also taken some measures in the opposite direction, apparently of openness towards women: for example, they have banned forced marriage and regulated the right to property, granting widows the right to a share of their husbands’ assets. However, there is talk of measures with significantly less impact than the bans imposed, and which most likely have the aim of obtaining legitimacy in front of foreign governments and humanitarian organizations, on which the economic survival of the country largely depends.

Women’s rights are one of the main issues, perhaps the most important, on which foreign governments are insisting, placing it as a necessary condition for the recognition of the Taliban government and the consequent access to economic aid.

The Taliban regime continues to say that the bans in force are temporary, and that the condition of women will not return to that of the first regime: at the moment, however, there seems to be no reason to believe them.

