The life of Billie Eilish in the trailer for the Apple TV + documentary: Revenews

Apple has released a new trailer for the documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’. And it is a glimpse of the artist’s life.

There is a piece of life in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, of which the second official trailer was released in the past few hours. After all, the project – which will come up Apple Tv + February 26 – tells how the singer has gone from creating songs in her bedroom to international success. Produced by Apple Original Films together with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is directed by RJ Cutler.

In the second trailer, we see footage of Billie and her brother Finneas recording Eilish’s debut album in her parents’ home.

“I looked through the crowd and saw every single person have a problem to live with. – Eilish says in the new trailer – I live the same situation. I thought Why don’t I turn all of this into art instead of just living with it?“. According to US media, the documentary will be a tale of the impact Billie Eilish’s music has had on his listeners. Only in outline will be a narration on the artist’s life, with interviews with his family (always next to Billie) and behind the scenes of the artist’s concerts.


