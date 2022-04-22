the life of Bruce Willis’ Argentine stuntman

He thought they were making fun of him but he ended up in Hollywood as a star: the life of Bruce Willis’ Argentine double

“I know that Bruce, 20 years ago, when he was shooting The sun’s tears he suffered an episode with a projectile that hit him in the head. Today there is speculation that this could have been what, over time, triggered this current situation of the aphasia that he suffers from”, he explains. Paul Perillo (54), better known in Argentina and in the world, especially in Hollywood, as the double of Bruce Willis because of their uncanny resemblance.

The story of his resemblance to Willis began back in 1988, at the age of 20, at the Paladium bowling alley. “As a boy he worked as a clothing salesman in stores and later as public relations in restaurants and discos, while doing commercials and underground theater The coincidence was also that I worked as an actor since I was a kid. And the resemblance to Bruce appeared out of nowhere. With a friend we had a drink at the disco, he approached a girl, started chatting and she told him: ‘Your friend is just like Bruce Willis, the one from Hard to Kill‘. But she just showed up. She knew him from the series moonlighting. The girl insisted that I imitated him and nothing to do with it. I didn’t give it any importance, but later I began to realize that on the street people looked at me, pointed at me, some laughed, I thought it was my face,” Pablo describes in dialogue with THE NATION.

Pablo Perillo is also Bruce Willis: his appearance took him to Hollywood

And he adds that since the situation was repeated on a certain occasion and he believed that he was being mocked, he got upset, although a boy clarified: “We are not laughing at you, it is that you are the same as Bruce Willis and we thought you were him.” How did he continue? “Until then I thought they were spending me, but they laughed at the nerves. It happened to me in the bus, ha ha ha. I didn’t want to know anything because since I was working as an actor I didn’t like being compared. Later, over time, I even became bald like him”.

Hollywood in Spanish

At that time, in each casting that was presented, they repeated to him: ‘You are just like Bruce’. “They drove me crazy; on the one hand it was good, but on the other it limited me, I complained a lot about it. until in 2002 there was a major TNT contest; I was working outside, and a friend called me about a note that he had read and told me that they were looking for doubles of Hollywood stars: ‘You have to travel and participate’. I ended up going to Los Angeles and was part of the SAG Awards, the Screen Actors Guild of America awards. They made me live like one celebrities: I was in a limousine, I was walking the red carpet, and, best of all, I was in the after party with the famous actors, the real ones, ha ha ha. I ran into Matthew Perry, who is friends with Brucethey came from filming My neighbor, the murderer and he confused me at the gala with the real one. We ended up toasting and having fun,” she recalls.

Pablo details that he had won the contest together with a girl from Córdoba similar to Julia Roberts and another to Madonna, who was from Brazil. “I walked the red carpet surrounded by stars: Russel Crowe, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington. The people of E! Entertainment and TNT were yelling at me: ‘Bruce, Bruce!’ I was very surprised because when I entered the gala, actresses and actors looked at me and were surprised. I also greeted Donald Shuterland, with Sting (I told him ‘I love you’ and he replied ‘I love you too’); with Martin Sheen I stayed dancing. There I did the click and I started working as a double. I was very careful about the image because I was afraid of ridicule. I didn’t get carried away just for the money. Commercials, events, and from that a series of work that was crazy, always selecting what he did, quality things, with good perspective and serious. He did not accept any proposal, ”he recounts about his rise to fame.

Pablo Perillo jumped to popularity after a TNT contest: that’s how he “became” Bruce Willis

Was he in any movie of the real one, that is, of the other Bruce? “They called me from Bruce’s production company because he had sent me photos and material. He contacted me via email Stephen Eads, his right-hand man, because they had called me from Italy to do an advertisement to dub it. Then they called me back because he was recording in New York and for a brand that he works for to this day of an energy drink of Hungarian origin.. I entered the production company as one of its doubles. We have been in permanent contact ever since.. In addition, for five years I have been the image of a very important ART in Chile called Mutual de Seguridad; I do all the commercials. I am dubbed by the Mexican Mario Castañeda, who is the official voice of Bruce for Latin America, of whom I am a friend.

“I realized something was wrong with him”

When the coronavirus pandemic occurred, Willis’ production company called Perillo to work because the actor was shooting several movies. “Associating a little, I think that perhaps he could have already been there with this health problem that arose, but unfortunately, not having the authorized vaccines to travel to the United States and Canada, I could not go and I missed filming. Then the illness arose and work was pending that would have been very important to me. There were going to be five films in total, one with John Travolta in Maui Hawaii, Paradise CityY A day to Die. Those are the two films that I was going to shoot, I did not receive information about the other three, it is confidential. Afterwards she took a vacation until she decided to retire from acting. He had text retention problems, he was very dispersed, they treated him and there they discovered aphasia. He is resting and one always hopes that he can recover, that is the most important thing, hopefully he can continue”, he points out.

“Bruce” Next to his partner: does he look like Demi Moore?

– Do you think that it can harm you professionally?

-No, on the contrary. Perhaps the work will be enhanced, depending on how you look at it. There are brands that may think that it is a good opportunity for Bruce to remain in force through my image. I am not going to withdraw.

-How did you take the news of Bruce’s illness? Did it surprise you?

-I who interpret it can say that in the last films I did not notice it well. I realized that something was wrong with him, I saw him differently. I did not think of a disease. I was noticing with observation that he was not the usual Bruce. Later, when the subject came to light, I began to connect the dots. A week ago I was talking to Bruce’s sister because I have a good relationship through the networks.

Perillo tells THE NATION with great humor that Lindsay, the woman with whom he has lived for twelve years, has an air of both Demi Moore, Bruce’s ex-partner, and the current one, Emma Heming.

Identical: people on the street are mistaken for the real Bruce Willis

And he maintains that in dubbing an actor of such prestige and trajectory, not only do you have to look like him: “You also have to interpret him, detect gestures and movements, it is no use imitating him, it has to do with acting. You never have to eat the character, believe that one is famous, like the TV contests where there are similarities. It happens to me that important media put my photo instead of Bruce’s, it’s very common. My Instagram @dobledebruce is verified and many believe that I am him. The followers explain to others who I really am, there is a very good vibe, many people follow me. On TikTok I have almost four million and on Instagram I am passing six hundred thousand.”

He clarifies that he has a pending account: “It is that I could never cross paths with him, I only worked for him. It was going to happen but the topic I told you about the vaccines did not allow it. Today he is retired, but My greatest wish is that he recovers, for his health and to be able to tell him in person that I admire him.”