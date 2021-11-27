The Life of David Gale: all the curiosities about the film with Kevin Spacey

One of the most debated issues in the United States (but also in the rest of the world) is that concerning the death penalty, its validity and its fallibility. A particularly complex and always current ethical topic, which has transformed over the years and recounted on several occasions even in the cinema with films such as Dead Man Walking And The green mile. Among the films that have most openly taken a stand against this, not without arousing controversy, there is The Life of David Gale, directed in 2003 by Alan Parker, written by Charles Randolph and produced by the actor among others Nicolas Cage.

Parker, director of famous films such as Midnight Escape, They will be famous And Mississippi Burning – The Roots of Hatred, with this, which is his latest film, a reflection on the death penalty as well as on the role of activism, on the border between ideological passion and fanaticism. With a controversial ending that has not failed to provoke analysis and debate, The Life of David Gale it is a powerful drama that is still the subject of ever new considerations today. Embellished with a cast of great actors, on which much of the fame of the title is also based, the film is always an interesting vision from which to form one’s own opinion on the matter.

At the time of its release, in fact, the film went almost unnoticed, gaining popularity over time to become a real cult of its genre and on the subject. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. By continuing to read here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the cast of actors and to the controversial the final. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog. First, however, we will delve into the history, true or not, of the film.

The Life of David Gale: the plot and the true story

The protagonist of the film is David Gale, a philosophy professor at the University of Austin, Texas. He is also an active member of Death Watch, an association that fights against the death penalty. The respectable teacher’s life changes dramatically after a night of rough sex with Berlin, a student he met at a party, who first seduces him and then accuses him of rape. Arrested for this reason but then cleared, David sees his professional reputation now destroyed. It is at this point that he embarks on a relationship with Constance Harraway, also a member of the Death Watch.

However, when the woman is found raped and killed, the suspicions fall again on Gale, who is arrested again and, this time, sentenced to the very death penalty he fought so much. Before the execution takes place, the reporter Bitsey Bloom approaches David in an attempt to get his side of the story. Speaking with the man, the woman will enter the full ethical battles against capital punishment, discovering much more than she thought. When all is clear to her, Bitsey will have to choose which side to take, siding with truth or silence.

The story of the film was constructed as a seemingly true story, but in reality it is not. It is a totally fictional story, as stated by the screenwriter himself. The intention of these, in fact, was to give the audience something that seemed based on real events, since this would have favored greater involvement and easier identification between the spectators and the characters of the film. Not for everyone, however, this result has been achieved and known is the opinion of the famous critic Roger Ebert, who said that the film actually seems to discredit the opponents of the death penalty rather than support their battles.

The Life of David Gale: the cast and the finale of the film

As anticipated, the film sees the participation of well-known actors, including some Academy Awards. The first of these is Kevin Spacey, in the role of the protagonist, a character for which they were originally conceived Nicolas Cage And George Clooney. Kate Winslet is reporter Bitsey Bloom, a role initially offered to Nicole Kidman. The actress Laura Linney instead plays Constance Harraway, while Rhona Mitra is the Berlin student. Then the actors complete the cast Lee Ritchey as Joe Mullarkey, Gabriel Mann in those of Zack Stemmons e Matt Craven like Dusty Wright. Instead, she appears as Nico, a goth girl, the actress Melissa McCarthy, now known for her comic roles.

As for the film’s ending, however, this has generated quite a few perplexities. Needless to say, if you have yet to see it The Life of David Gale, it is advisable to stop reading here and go to the next paragraph. In the last minutes of the story, therefore, it turns out that Harraway actually committed suicide and the evidence that therefore exonerates Gale from the murder, however, is disclosed only after the man’s death. His was in fact a well-orchestrated plan to demonstrate to the world that judicial error is always possible and that sentencing to death excludes any possibility of salvation. This implication, however, still makes Gale guilty of failing to help Harraway in order to pursue his own purposes.

The Life of David Gale: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of The Life of David Gale thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili Cinema, Google Play and Netflix. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 27 November at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

