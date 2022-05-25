The light face cream that Natalie Portman uses

Natalie Portman She is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood and also one of the most beautiful. Her glamor and elegance are indisputable when she walks the red carpet and both on her social networks and in each photo that she transcends, it is clear that the care she takes of her to enhance her beauty should not be few. because she always looks radiant. We tell you what is the light face cream that the actress chooses.

How Natalie Portman takes care of her facial skin: the secret of her light and wonderful face cream

At 40, he looks like the skin of 25. Impressive! Source. Tella.

Recently, the Dior ambassador, passionate about art, literature and women’s football, confessed that the secret to looking radiant is the hydration she lavishes on her face.

Smooth and luminous, the skin of Natalie Portmann receives the benefits of a strict cleaning and treatment routine that the figure never forgets, not a single day.

Your beauty ritual begins and ends with hydration, because the same cleansing tonic, in addition to sweeping away impurities and dead cells, calms, tones and moisturizes at the same time. It also has antioxidants that prepare the skin before applying a product that is an intermediate between a toner and a moisturizer: Josh Rosebrook’s Hydrating Accelerator.

The secret of this product prior to Facial cream is its high content of aloe verawhich ensures greater hydration, repair and also treats skin tone, with a homogenizing action.

In addition to having confessed that he minimizes coffee and alcohol, something that harms the appearance of the skin, Natalie Portman shares that the energy of her skin is much more since she uses the light facial moisturizer called Immortal Mist from Biodara.

It is a flagship product similar to a serum but less powerful, which is why it must be applied often and daily, which contains helichrysum, popularly known as the everlasting or immortal plant.

The extract of this plant fundamentally moisturizes but also reduces inflammation, regenerates tissue and is enhanced with another star ingredient: aloe verawhich for Natalie is essential and therefore she loves it even in the shampoo and conditioner.

This light facial cream is applied together with a combo of other botanical products that enhance and act in synergy to rejuvenate and refresh the skin, giving it that unique luminosity that we see on the face at Natalie Portman.

Of course, the actress’s nightly routine is no less demanding and after carrying this elixir in her bag all day to recharge as many times as she needs it, she puts on an aromatic and botanical lotion from the same French brand that acts in depth to hydrate and work with marine extracts, sage, rosemary and grapefruit to erase signs of aging, refine skin, shrink pores and brighten.

That is how Natalie Portman looks fabulous!, how do you take care of your fur? Tell us