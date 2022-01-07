The light increases, how to spend less on the car?

The light is increasing, what can we do to consume and spend less? The TGs shouted it out loud and we too talked about it extensively. Energy increases of 55% are expected in the first quarter of 2022. But is there anything we can do to limit these increases? What exactly does it mean that energy increases by 55%? Is this the case for everyone? Let’s try to understand together…

Light increases / Free market with greater protection, the first thing to ask is: but me what contract do i have?

In Italy, to date, home users can find themselves in one of these two situations. They can be contract holders in greater protection or of free market. The protection services are characterized by prices defined by the Authority. And intended for small customers (families and small businesses) who have not yet selected a seller from the free market. And the reference price electricity for the typical family (2700 kWh consumed in a year, with a committed power of 3 kW) press release from ARERA and that has caused much discussion (46.03 cents / kWh) is precisely related to the market of greater protection. The first of January price protection for small businesses with committed power has ended above 15 kW. While, at the moment, the date set for the transition to the free market by families is set for 1 January 2023.

The light goes up / What if I buy on the free market?

But of course, already today, it is possible to buy energy on the free market. And this is the reason why not everyone will pay such a high price in the first quarter of 2022. Free market supply contracts are essentially of two types: fixed price fixed for 12 or 24 months, or indexed price (for energy the index is Single National Price (PUN), which is the reference price recorded on the Italian Power Exchange and published by Energy Market Manager (GME). A bit like a home loan. Both solutions have advantages and disadvantages. Example: a fixed price contract might be worthwhile in the event that prices, as is the case right now, go up. It will be less if prices fall again. The indexed price varies depending on how much the purchase cost of theelectric energy wholesale. Of course, there is no one solution that is always better than the other. And not always the cost of the raw material power it is the only parameter to be evaluated.

There is no best rate, but the best for me!

It is in fact necessary to consider that the convenience of a commercial proposal may also vary depending on the our usage profile. For example, those with very low consumption can have economic advantages by choosing a contract with a higher cost per kWh, but very low fixed costs. While those with higher consumption generally prefer a low cost per kWh, while bearing higher fixed costs. Many free market proposals feature bi-hourly rates instead of single-hour rates. A small analysis of one’s own consumption habits can guarantee discrete benefits in the choice. For example, if we know that we will load the car almost exclusively at night, a bi-hourly rate, which allows us to do it at a lower price.

The goodness of the choice must be evaluated in the long term

It is evident that, if the price of the energy under higher protection rises, the prices of the free market are also destined to rise. But it doesn’t mean that this will always happen in the way proportional and specular. In fact, free market operators have the ability to buy when prices are lower, and then resell when prices rise. In this way, by blocking the price for the customer, they can be guaranteed long-term contracts (e.g. biennial). Earning, expanding your customer portfolio and building loyalty. When we make the choice of our energy supplier, however, we keep in mind one last aspect, which is not negligible. Over time, we will hardly have a reaction speed such as to avoid sudden increases, like what we are sadly experiencing. Purchasing performance assessments must be made on the long, not in the short term.