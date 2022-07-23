The light that Lisset gave to Demián Bichir so that he could live “7 years of glory”

Lisset. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

‘Nothing personal’ It was one of the watershed soap operas of Mexican television in many ways, such as openly dealing with corruption in Mexico. The musical theme composed by Armando Manzanero also became one of the most popular songs in her repertoire, and also catapulted the career of a young musical theater actress, Lisset.

Thanks to this 1996 soap opera, one of the most mediatic romances also arose, that of Lisset herself with the veteran protagonist Demian Bichir. Both met at a party that the production company Argos organized for the launch of the melodrama and they met again during the recordings. There arose a long relationship that led them to marry in 2001.

“I’m marrying the young Bichir. (First) I’m going to live with him, and after six years of living together, we got married (…) for the church and for the civilian,” the singer recalled on the YouTube show by Isabel Lascurain. The marriage, however, did not prosper. “We divorced quite well, quite civilized. I spend three real months of strong mourning, it made me very little for what it was. I idealized Demián, he is ten years older than me, for me he was ‘wow!'”

The admiration was so great that the host also preferred to focus on him during the seven years that the relationship lasted. “I gave him all my light, I focused on him. They are the seven years of glory of Demian”.

Before meeting Lisset, Bichir had built a career in both film and television. Her film debut was with the movie ‘Rojo Dawn’, from 1989, and her first steps in soap operas were in ‘Rina’, from 1977, among other outstanding productions.

But Lisset could be right about Demián’s ‘glow up’ during their married years: ‘Sex, modesty and tears’, which he filmed alongside Susana Zavaleta, Jorge Salinas and Rodrigo Murray, was released in 1999 and was the first film Mexican to exceed five million viewers.

A year later, Bichir shot alongside Cecilia Suárez, Diego Luna and Ximena Sariñana, ‘Todo el poder’, a black comedy about corruption in the Mexican judicial system and that put the relationship between the media and the society.

He also stood out in his roles as Commander Alfonso Carbajal in the soap opera ‘Too much heart’, his participation in the film ‘In the Time of the Butterflies’ alongside Salma Hayek and the dubbing as Tulio of the film ‘El camino a El Dorado’. . Since then, the career of the second of the Bichir has been unstoppable.

But before the episode “Demián”, Lisset recalled in the same interview with Lascuraín that when Manzanero adopted her “as his little girl”, she felt as if the doors were opening “faster in all areas, because I had planned, dreamed, continue doing theater, an album at some point, maybe cinema; the dreams that one makes one’s head”.

Out of those dreams, some achieved during her marriage to Bichir, came the release of three albums, one self-titled and ‘Te lo Quiero Cuenta’ (produced by Manzanero himself and with the collaboration of Francisco Céspedes and Alejandro Lerner) and ‘Historias de mi vida ‘; her performance in the melodrama ‘Catalina y Sebastián’ and in the 2001 film ‘Huapango’, with which she received the Diosa de Plata and Bravo awards, as revelation in cinema.

However, he recalled that “after coming here doing little things, putting together, doing something but not the leading role in large format” it was until he was offered the leading role in the play ‘Loco por ti’, by Fela Fábregas in 1998, when he felt he had achieved the desired success. “Theatre is what saves me, it’s where I do catharsis.”

Demián and Lisset ended their relationship in 2003, allegedly due to the actor’s infidelity with Kate del Castillo, when they shared credits in the film ‘American Visa’. The breakup, however, has not undermined the admiration that Lisset continues to feel for his ex-partner, as he told the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante in “The minute that marked my life.”

“Demian is a man who always marked the line and focused on the goal, and if something is difficult to maintain in this world, it is consistency and he is a consistent being, what he says he preaches and the example in his actions is endorsed with his word.”

