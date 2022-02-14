the lightning repair is of the bodyguards

Who one Ferrari should always have a staff ready to solve every little problem, like Kendall Jenner that in Los Angeles, California, punctured a wheel of his SF90 and was forced to stop. From the luxurious seats they got out his bodyguards who promptly repaired the damage .

Bodyguards … of Ferrari

It doesn’t matter what car you have, whether it’s a simple Fiat Panda or an SF90 one flat wheel it can happen to everyone, but not everyone has an entire team ready to solve the problem. It was enough for the American supermodel to stay comfortably in her seat and wait for his staff to repair the tire. The job was not as simple as replacing a wheel in a normal car: in fact, the SF90 does not have a spare wheel inside, but only a inflation kit suitable in cases of very small holes. In short, safety in the event of a flat tire is not the strong point of this Ferrari, rather a Maranello have chosen to focus on power: i 1000 hp make the SF90 the most powerful model ever built in the whole range of the Cavallino, a real rocket that can reach 340 km / h and go from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds, recently also presented in the Rosso Taormina paintwork, in homage to Etna. Fortunately for the girl, the repair was quick but even if she had had to call for help for major damage, she would not have remained on foot anyway: in her multimillion-dollar garage another one stands out. Ferrari (488 Spider)one Cadillacone Mercedes G-Class it’s a Porsche 911.

Aubameyang, super relaxation “inside” Ferrari after his arrival at Barcelona