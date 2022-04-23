The likes of Natalie Portman: From being Mighty Thor to this…

To the surprise of some, Natalie Portman is a huge fan of cars. The actress who will play the role of Mighty Thor has a garage full of vehicles that everyone would like to have, although there is one that stands out from the rest. Find out more!

April 20, 2022 2:47 p.m.

Marvel’s surprises are slowly being revealed. In recent days, the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder was released and its closure was simply amazing. In the final part, Natalie Portman was seen as Mighty Thor holding Mjolnir, the hammer that characterizes one of Marvel’s iconic characters.

Knowing that Natalie Portman will appear again in a Marvel movie, as she did in Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Endgame, at Tork we take the opportunity to find out what the actress likes. How could it be otherwise, we will focus on your garage.

Despite being a great fan of cars, her fleet is made up of five, there is one that stands out for its performance and its cost. This is the Mercedes S-Class, a sedan that stands out for its elegance, no matter where you look at it. Portman was seen on several occasions with him, but what is so special about it?

Natalie Portman with her Mercedes

The Mercedes Benz S (2016-17) is a 5-door sedan that has an appreciable length of 5.1 meters. It is powered by a V6 combustion engine that generates a power of 258 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Even so, the most impressive thing about this car is not its numbers, but its luxuries and elegance that make anyone who wants to buy a vehicle fall in love with the naked eye. Of course, you must have a loaded wallet, since Natalie Portman disbursed 102,000 dollars to acquire it.