The Lily Collins look that Emily Cooper would never wear

The actress, who has been one of the guests at the Ralph Lauren parade, has surprised us with a style that was 100% elegant that has nothing to do with what she wears as the protagonist of Emily in Paris.

The Huntington Library in San Marino, California, has been the place chosen by Ralph Lauren to celebrate the parade of his collection for spring 2023 in style. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been, as expected, the big stars of the event but they have not been the only ones who have wanted to show their support for the American creator. Along with them were other friends from the house like Jessica Chastain, Diane Leaton, Laura Dern or Lily Collins.

It was Ralph Lauren who designed the wedding dress for the latter that she wore at her wedding to film director Charlie McDowell a little over a year ago, which is why neither she nor her husband missed this important date for the fashion brand that deserved a look to match. And so it has been, because the actress has given us an outstanding style that nothing has anything to do with what his alter ego wears in the series he stars in and produces, Emily in Paris.

Lilly Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell. | Chris Pizzello / GTRES

If you’ve seen the Netflix series – which, by the way, will premiere its third season on December 21 – you’ll know that Emily Cooper, the marketing expert played by the actress, is a regular in full-color outfits on which do not lack the most striking accessories. Hers are the prints and the most intense tones with which she achieves her stylist Patricia Field, a mixture of sweet and daring aesthetics that fiction fans adore.

On the other hand, Lily Collins can boast a much more discreet style that could be more similar to that of Sylvie’s character, as has been manifested in what she has worn for this event in which black was the only tone present.

Lilly Collins in black look by Ralph Lauren. | Chris Pizzello / GTRES

With her hair combed completely smooth, exposing the straight bangs that she released a few weeks ago, the interpreter has chosen to wear total black in a sober version with pleated pants and classic heels.

The differential point has been placed at the top with a draped top with a strapless neckline followed by a large bow at the back that ended in a train. A detail that exuded elegance and that has served to take an apparently serious evening look with no more accessories than small diamond earrings to another level.