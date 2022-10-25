The Lily Collins maxi skirt that is a must-have this season

The actress Lily Collins She has been showing that each of her looks ends up being a must. On this occasion, she chose to wear a sophisticated two-piece set during the celebration at the Academy Museum Gala from Los Angeles: it was a Maxi skirt print that is already a must-have of the season.

The Maxi skirt which is a must-have this season

Is Maxi skirt It is a piece as versatile as it is glamorous. Basically, it is suitable for all those women who want to wear it both for daytime events and for a night out.

By the way, it is also an excellent garment to take into account if you want to be the best dressed in a place. In this case, the actress Lily Collins give away some style tips to wear it as first seen on the runways of the fall season.

Lily Collins and the floral maxi skirt that is a seasonal must-have- Source: Instagram @lilycollins

Lily Collins shows us how to wear this Maxi skirt

There is no doubt that the actress has been able to define her style by comparing it to that of her Parisian character in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. This does not mean that with her role she lacks designer clothes and bags, just that in her personal life the American girl is usually a bit more eccentric with her combinations.

In detail, find out how Lily Collins combined transparency on the top with the Maxi skirt – Source: Instagram @lilycollins

This look of Maxi skirt It became a must-have this season where she also opted for it with velvet platform shoes and a lace top revealing her lingerie, in addition to wearing her hair up with some loose highlights.

This garment that brings excess and exuberance with wide silhouettes make autumn one of the best seasons of the year. What do you like most about the outfit? Lily Collins? Tell us.

This garment that brings excess and exuberance with wide silhouettes make autumn one of the best seasons of the year. What do you like most about the outfit? Lily Collins? Tell us.