The limit for cash payments drops to € 999.99

The limit for cash payments drops from € 1,999.99 to € 999.99. The new threshold is foreseen for all types of payments, including donations or loans to … 09.11.2021, Sputnik Italy

From 1 January 2022, the threshold for payment in cash goes from € 1,999.99 to € 999.99. The new squeeze, foreseen by law 157 of 2019, was recently confirmed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, with the aim of increasing traceable payments and limiting the use of banknotes. The limit applies to all types of payments, whether three individuals or legal entities. This means that even the transfers of money between family members, for example the donation or loan to a child worth 1,000 euros, must be justified and traced. Withdrawals and payments to your current account Nothing changes to deposit or withdraw cash from your current account . The limit remains at 1,500 euros, as these are not money transfers between two subjects, but movements involving a single person.In the event of a withdrawal, however, it will not be possible to spend the sum in a single payment, but must be used within the established threshold. In the event of payment, the sums received from different movements can be paid all at once within the limit of 1,500 euros.It does not constitute a violation of the new rules on the use of cash to pay partly with traceable and partly with banknotes. Penalties Penalties for offenders not only affect those who pay, but also those who receive the cash. With the lowering of the maximum ceiling, the sanction is also reduced, which goes from 2,000 to 1,000 euros. 15,000 euros.

