The limit for cash payments drops to € 999.99

From 1 January 2022, the threshold for payment in cash goes from € 1,999.99 to € 999.99. The new squeeze, provided for by law 157 of 2019, was recently confirmed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The aim is to increase traceable payments and limit the use of banknotes.
There are penalties for those who exceed the threshold of 999.99 euros, even by just one cent.
The limit applies to all types of payments, whether three individuals or legal entities. This means that even the transfers of money between family members, for example the donation or loan to a child worth 1,000 euros, must be justified and traced.
Withdrawals and deposits to your current account
Nothing changes to deposit or withdraw cash from your current account. The limit remains at 1,500 euros, as it is not a question of money transfers between two subjects, but of movements that involve a single person.
In case of withdrawal, however, it will not be possible to spend the sum in a single payment, but must be used within the established threshold. In case of payment, the sums received from different movements can be paid all at once within the limit of 1,500 euros.
It does not constitute a violation of the new rules on the use of cash to pay partly with traceable and partly with banknotes.
Sanctions
Penalties for offenders not only affect those who pay, but also those who receive the cash. With the lowering of the maximum ceiling, the penalty is also reduced, which goes from 2,000 to 1,000 euros.
For professionals, or those who do not report irregularities to the territorial directorates, the penalty envisaged is a minimum of 3,000 euros to a maximum of 15,000 euros.