The limit that Barça has set for the transfer of…

In the last days, the possibility of signing Robert Lewandowski has gained strength in the surroundings of FC Barcelona. However, this Monday the Catalan journalist Gerard Romero made it clear that, economically, it can be an almost impossible signing for the clubconsidering the economic aspirations of Bayern Munich and the high profile of the Pole.

According to Romero, the barca board I would be willing to pay a maximum of 25 or 30 million euros for the ‘9’, including variables. With a market value of 50 ‘kilos’ on Transfermarkt, the figure leaked by Romero seems very far from what the Bavarian team could ask for the 33-year-old striker, who ends his contract in June 2023 and, in principle, it would not go out for less than 60 million. However, if Robert chooses not to renew, perhaps the Germans will lower their claims on him.

And it is that, if Lewandowski refuses to extend his contract with Bayern, he could go free in July 2023, as happened with David Alaba last year or Niklas Süle, who has already agreed to go to Borussia Dortmund as a free agent next July. For this reason, the priority of those from Munich, beyond accepting a transfer to Barça or any other club, is to renew their scorer, as they try to do with Serge Gnabry.

Bayern has already had bad experiences with players who refuse to renew because of their policy focused on not offering too high salaries, for which the directive headed by Dieter Mayer could vary its strategy. In that sense, Lewandowski would demand from Bayern a salary close to 20 ‘kilos’ per season, a figure that, at the moment, in Bavaria they are not willing to pay. The Pole currently bills 12.6 million per season, which can reach 19 ‘kilos’ including variables.

If you want to play in Catalonia, Lewandowski will have to earn less

If Bayern are not willing to please him, much less Barca. The club’s problems with financial ‘fair play’ have made the board focus on signings ‘at zero cost’ and with salaries below 10 million a year, one of the reasons why the renewal of players like Ousmane Dembélé and Ronald Araújo are still stalled. In addition, the problems with the salary limit will force the board to make several exits in the summer, so the only way for Robert Lewandowski to sign with the Blaugrana would be earning much less than in Germany.