The limited edition flare pants arrive at Zara, one of the best there is now for 39.95 euros

After many years leading the list of the most sought after designs in pants, it seems that skinny pants are being forgotten. Currently, other trouser cuts have prevailed in the new trends and have been those with a wide leg, especially those with a flared cut, which have established themselves as one of the favorite models of the season due to their flattering silhouette, fitted at the thighs and flared boots.

Due to the popularity of this trouser model, the signature par excellence of the Inditex Group, Zara, has decided to launch the classic black trousers, but with a flared cut and limited edition, for this spring-summer 2022 season. These new Zara pants have managed to unite two of the most sought-after trends of the season, the flare cut and the Y2K-inspired trend, given that this design has a low-rise cut at hip height, very characteristic of the fashion of the early years of the 2000s. In addition, it has side pockets, front closure with zipper and buttons with metal hooks.

Although at first glance it may seem like formal pants, ideal for an office look with a white button-down shirt, a blazer and pointed heels, the truth is that the cut of the pants can go a long way with strappy sandals and even sneakers. white, creating a street style look with classic garments, something that we have seen in the outfits of some celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Victoria Beckham and Zendaya.



Zara pants

This cut of trousers is very flattering for all body types, since it fits perfectly on the hips and thighs, enhancing the curves and giving volume in the hem area. In addition, because the bell is not the typical one that covers all footwear, this pant is also ideal to wear with flat sandals or sneakers without the need for you to be extremely tall like Zendaya or Kendall, since it has a subtle bell and a average length, ideal so that the shorter ones do not make the mistake of stepping on the bottom of the pants and so that the taller ones can show off a flared crop.

It is made of 97% viscose and 3% elastane fabric and has a polyester lining for comfort when wearing. yesYou can buy it both in the physical store and on the web and it costs 39.95 euros, an ideal price for classic and timeless pants with these characteristicssince it is a fraction of the price of a similar model made in a tailor shop.

In addition, it is available from size XS to XXL, covering a wider range of sizes compared to some stores that still carry a limited availability of sizes ranging from S to L.. Although it is still available in all sizes, don’t wait for the sales if you don’t want to run out of it.