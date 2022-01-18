Each of us must be aware of their limits, know that our ignorance is immense and ancestral and that our littleness is unbridgeable.

Starting from these assumptions, however, we must also be aware that within each of us there is a strong potential, given by the our mind, which has a look much longer than that of our eyes. In other words, while we are able to see up to the curve of the horizon, even if equipped with binoculars, our mind sees far beyond.

The question is also the result of the ability to consider time as a kind of counter that humanity has invented to regulate itself. But the wise man maintained that “It is not time that passes, it is we who pass”.

Knowing that in x years (even the year is a convention) we will try to carry out projects is the result of vision and consequent planning, rather than forecast, because none of us have a crystal ball.

To look beyond the horizon we must value what we possess through theacquisition of continuous knowledge and history, which, if on the one hand it teaches nothing, on the other it is an open book on events that can suggest solutions.

Certain, one must be on guard against false visionaries, by the braggart, by those who advertise themselves, because those who plan the future are sober, modest and silent: the less we talk, the better, as the ability of each of us is demonstrated by deeds and not by words.

The opposite case is when one goes in search of the truth and the facts that support it and in this case one must never keep silent or be silent, even putting oneself at risk.

From the picture we have described, the contradiction between our very wide limits and our desire to overcome them. This is why, for example, Bergoglio coined a symptomatic phrase: “When you believe that something is impossible, you have already achieved it”.

In a much more modest way, we want to mention Tom Cruise’s films about impossible missions, whose goals are always achieved.

Therefore, the limits are there to be overcome, but to do this, in addition to a hunger for knowledge, it is necessary to have a strong control of one’s emotions and the consequent ways of doing. Therefore, a strong rationality must be reinforced in each of us, which allows us to better evaluate the data of a problem and find solutions to solve it.

Some say that you have to be geometric, but perhaps it is an excess, even if the help of mathematics (the only exact science) can provide support when we think, prepare projects or try to solve the questions that we encounter day after day.

It is not easy to behave in this way, but if we want it we can do it through continuous training that must start from when we reach the age of reason, a variable age for each of us.

Unfortunately, we must note that there are people who never reach the age of reason, but that of unreasonableness, which is reflected in their acts.

To learn we also need teachers, those who know and who help us understand.

Of course, the teacher must be a positive model that leads us to think well, without smudging or exaggerating.

There are also bad teachers who must not be followed and whose example must be discarded. They have an influence on weak-tempered people, who are therefore easily influenced, with the consequence that negative personalities are forged.

To complete the picture, we do not want to neglect the eternal pessimists, those who see everything black and always black, who do not give themselves the joy of a positive eventuality and who make their continuous life of catastrophism. These people are to be avoided like the plague because bad thinking is more easily transmitted than good thinking, while we must always be optimistic and positive.