The Limits of Medicine, by Abigail A. Dumes | OPINION

According to the criteria of Know more

There is uncertainty about the causes of COVID-19 persistent (a syndrome consisting of persistent symptoms of COVID-19) and how to respond appropriately to it.

In conventional medicine, illnesses without a definitive diagnosis are often described as “medically unexplained.” Patients with these types of illnesses can often feel ignored and unheard, and their doctors are constantly frustrated that they can’t do more.

At the heart of conventional medicine is a fundamental distinction between symptoms and signs. Symptoms such as fatigue and joint pain are subjective markers of disease, while signs such as fever and arthritis are considered objective markers. When it comes to making a diagnosis, signs trump symptoms.

In the same way that conventional medicine prioritizes signs over symptoms, it often prioritizes mortality (risk of death) over morbidity (decreased quality of life). The number of deaths from COVID-19 It has been staggering and disproportionate. But medicine’s emphasis on mortality over morbidity has consequences for how suffering is measured, as well as the efforts made to prevent disease transmission and the thresholds used to determine when the pandemic ends. If we expand the metric of suffering to include the morbidity of the COVID-19 persistent, then individual and collective decision-making would not only take into account the risk of hospitalization and death, but would also include the risk of COVID-19 persistent.

When patients with controversial diseases don’t find answers in conventional medicine, they often look to complementary and alternative medicine. One doctor I interviewed told me that although he did not “believe in alternative medicine,” patients’ gravitation toward it was the result of “conventional medicine’s failure to treat the symptoms they had.” For this reason, validating the symptomatic experience of patients, even if the cause is unknown, could be a possible remedy for this problem.

Chronically ill and undiagnosed patients also tend to have a long medical history. These patients need more than 15 minutes to tell their story and the doctors need more than 15 minutes to listen to them. Large-scale investment in primary care would allow doctors to offer longer appointments that are fully covered by insurance. This would help address this need. In addition, medical schools must introduce a social science-informed understanding of “medically unexplained” illnesses. The more familiar physicians are with them, the less opportunity there will be for misunderstanding.

“Recognizing uncertainty” is an appropriate phrase for our times. Starting by telling patients what we don’t know and leading their process with humility and empathy seems like a good place to start.

–Glossed, edited and translated–

© The New York Times