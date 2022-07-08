The limits of physics and economics that prevent megaships from getting bigger

Chris Baranuk

When the Ever Ace, one of the world’s largest container ships, left Yantian port on August 14 last year and cautiously maneuvered toward the South China Sea, it had embarked on an unprecedented journey.

To date, no other ship had transported such a large volume of containers: 21,710 units of 6 meters.

the ship of 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide it is a true giant, but today dozens of container ships of a similar size sail.

Many more are under construction. only two of them vertically stacked they would be almost as tall as the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The largest cargo ships in the world are 400 meters long and around 60 meters wide. It is more or less the current upper limit for these vessels and there are a surprising number of reasons why they do not grow any larger.

Container ships much larger than that are unlikely to be seen.

Ships that push the limits

There are around of 5,500 container ships in the world and together they are capable of transporting 25 million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit), or the equivalent of around 25 million 6 meter containers if they were all fully loaded at the same time.

George Griffiths, Global Container Markets Editor at S&P Global Platts, explains that the book global of orders for new cargo ships will increase that total collective capacity by a whopping 25% in just a few years.

“We are seeing that they are being built many more ultra-large container ships“, he says. “The proportion of new ships that move more than 14,000 containers is staggering.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The containership fleet in the world is increasing.

In the last decade alone, the ability The average container ship has increased from less than 3,000 TEUs to around 4,500 TEUs. And there are currently more than 50 ships with a capacity of 21,000 TEUs or more. Virtually all of them were built in the last five years.

However, these boats exceed the limits even from the world’s largest ports, says Griffiths. To load and unload containers, cranes must traverse ships.

Container ships also have to turn and pass through locks and canalsincluding the Suez and Panama Canals, which have size restrictions.

It is also crucial that ships avoid running aground. In some ports, the largest ships are so submerged in the water they touch the bottom and they slide through sediment rather than float, says Stavros Karamperidis, director of the Shipping Research Group at the University of Plymouth in the UK. Such a maneuver must be handled with extreme care.

To accommodate much larger ships than the largest existing today, it would require of a major overhaul of port infrastructure. And that would be incredibly expensive.

“Why would you invest in bigger ships if that means you have to invest huge amounts of money in ports as well?” Griffiths says.

Karamperidis adds that the largest ships are also restricted As for the routes they navigate because they are very vulnerable to inclement weather. They tend not to cross the Pacific, for example, due to violent storms. Medium-sized container ships sometimes lose hundreds of containers in the Pacific.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The containers are also strapped to keep them in place.

“That’s why the ships [ultragrandes] They come closer to the coast, so they don’t face big waves. It is a question of stabilitysays Karamperidis. He adds that most US ports are not large enough to accommodate the largest container ships. Only a handful of ships with capacities approaching 20,000 TEUs have ever reached US ports.

The limitations in boat size they have less to do with the engineering challenges of building really big ships, but more with the economics and logistics of operating such behemoths.

“Physically, there really isn’t any limit,” says Rosalind Blazejczyk, managing partner and naval architect at Solis Marine Consultants.

The containers are also strapped to keep them in place, and such systems have upper limits on the number of boxes they can safely hold, says John Simpson, Blazejczyk’s colleague at Solis.

Another problem is how these boats big and wide ride the waves. When sailing directly into a sequence of waves, boats can experience a phenomenon called parametric roll.

When waves pass the length of a very wide container ship, its bow and stern can clear the water as long as the peak of the wave is at the midpoint of the ship. This leaves the top of the bow and stern unsupported by the water. Variation in this support, as the waves pass by, can cause the boat to rock oddly from side to side.

“They get roll angles very large with not very high wave heights,” says Blazejczyk.

Large ships are more at risk. And container ships also have very large hatches in their decks, which means their overall structure is weaker than other ships and more susceptible to twisting.

image source, Monty Rakusen Caption, One drawback is how very large and wide boats handle waves.

“They are like a shoe box without lidBlazejczyk adds. No problem on calm seas but, again, limiting when or where a ship sails probably also limits its usefulness.

economy against

In addition to all of the above reasons, there is a economic climate to deal with. Griffiths points out that the price of oil is extremely high right now and that the largest container ships require large volumes of fuel.

However, investing in even larger vessels may not be the financial option smarter in the future. Right now these costs are more than covered by astronomical freight rates around the world. Such is the current demand for movement of goods.

For container ships with a capacity well above 25,000 TEUs to be viable, the economics of operating them would have to change, Karamperidis says.

The Suez Canal It will probably always act as a bottleneck for ships traveling from Asia to Europe, but it’s not impossible to imagine a 30,000-TEU ship or similar traversing a route from China, say, to a booming African port, Karamperidis says.

“Maybe we’ll see those kinds of ships going from Asia to Mombasa,” he adds, referring to Kenya’s largest port.

The 24,000 TEU ceiling on the capacity of the container ships What we see globally today is more or less a reflection of economic limits as much as those of port infrastructure, the shape of the world’s busiest waterways, and engineering.

But under the right conditions, there’s always the chance that someone with enough money some day commission a ship that will outshine even the gigantic ships of today. It would certainly be a wonderful thing to see.