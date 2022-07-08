News

The limits of physics and economics that prevent megaships from getting bigger

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 45 5 minutes read

  • Chris Baranuk
  • Technology, BBC News

a container ship

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

There are about 5,500 container ships in the world.

When the Ever Ace, one of the world’s largest container ships, left Yantian port on August 14 last year and cautiously maneuvered toward the South China Sea, it had embarked on an unprecedented journey.

To date, no other ship had transported such a large volume of containers: 21,710 units of 6 meters.

the ship of 399.9 meters long and 61.5 meters wide it is a true giant, but today dozens of container ships of a similar size sail.

Many more are under construction. only two of them vertically stacked they would be almost as tall as the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 45 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Miguel Ceara Hatton, a dedicated economist in charge of Environment

6 mins ago

Uvalde teacher: The slowness of the police cost my students their lives

17 mins ago

Abinader appoints Miguel Ceara Hatton in Environment and Pavel Isa in Economy

29 mins ago

The singular request of the father of Robert E. Crimo III

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button