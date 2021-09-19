the line-up with Maneskin, BTS and Billie Eilish

This year Global Citizen Live will arrive on September 25, 2021 and will be livestreamed on Youtube.

In this edition many of our favorite artists will perform in the 24 hour live broadcast. Among them, i Maneskin (from London), Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Lorde and BTS.

The event will see events and shows filmed on seven continents. And this to unite the world in the mission of defending the planet, defeating Covid-19 and poverty!

What does Global Citizen Live hope to achieve?

The event is part of Global Citizen’s global recovery plan for the world. This is a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 by asking governments, philanthropists and the private sector for financial commitments to initiate a just global recovery.

Among the goals is to share at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with those most in need by September. But also to combat catastrophic climate change by ensuring the commitment of the largest companies in the world to achieve net emissions equal to zero.

The whole line-up of the event city by city

New York City: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes, with special performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.

Lagos: Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti.

Paris: Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy and Christine and the Queens, with special performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth and Fatma Said.

Rio de Janeiro: Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo and Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz and Mosquito, in collaboration with Rock in Rio.

Los Angeles: Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, HER, ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer.

London: Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Sydney: Delta Goodrem.

Mumbai: hosted by Anil Kapoor, with Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Sinhahi, with and Sonaks with Wizcraft.

There are also BTS a Global Citizen Live

There will also be additional shows broadcast from around the world including: Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany, BTS from Seoul, Green Day from Los Angeles, Keith Urban, Ricky Martin from various locations of Las Vegas, Gross And My Morning Jacket from various locations in New York City.

And then there will be Metallica from Louisville and Camilo from Madrid. From the Amazon rainforest, the indigenous peoples of Brazil join Alok to preview a unique collaborative project.