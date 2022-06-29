The linen dress by Mango that Sienna Miller has worn to Glastonbury and is starting to sell out

Last weekend one of the most famous performing arts festivals in the world took place: GlastonburyFestival. The event, which welcomes all kinds of musical genres, as well as other artistic skills such as dance or theater, has returned to Pilton (United Kingdom) with a new level edition. The poster has been carried out by artists of the stature of billie eilish, Paul MCCARTNEY either Diana Rossamong many others.





The location of the festival is reflected in the clothing of its attendees since its origins in 1970. That is why the ‘British’ aesthetic stands out above the rest in the public’s outfits. This 2022 has also not lacked important personalities on the international scene and, among them, the actress Sienna Miller has been crowned one of the best dressed in Glastonbury, betting on a linen dress of one of the best-known Spanish ‘low cost’ firms: Mango.





Sienna Miller, who wears garments from the Barcelona brand on different occasions, has once again resorted to one of the designs from the latest Mango collection. On this occasion she has taken a short brown dress made of linen blend fabric with spaghetti straps and suspenders crossed on the back that can be closed creating a bow, which gives an extra touch of originality to the piece.

Sienna Miller in Mango dress Courtesy of Mango

The actress and model has worn it with a style with bohemian touches that are so successful at festivals (as is the case with Coachella, for example). To complete his look, Miller has worn Black pointed toe chunky heeled ankle bootsas well as a golden XXL link necklace and pearl earrings, as well as semi-transparent pink plastic sunglasses.

Mango brown linen dress. (Ref: 37010461) Courtesy of Mango

The design has a fitted cut and belongs to Mango’s ‘Committed’ line, featuring products that have been made using sustainable production processes in order to reduce the environmental impact. The design reference is 37010461 and It has a price of 39.99 euros and, unsurprisingly, it’s starting to sell out on the brand’s online store, as it’s currently only available in size XXS, M, and L.