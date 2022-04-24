The Lineup that Fernando Ortiz would send for the Club América match against Tigres

The Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022will bring with it intense and exciting matches and probably one of the most attractive matches on the billboard will be the Tigers Vs Americawhich will be played in the University Stadiumtoday at the point of 7:00 p.m..

The news of both teams

The Eagles of America They will jump onto the field of play Sultan of the Northbeing the eighth place of the General Tablewhere so far He has 22 units, thanks to the fact that he has signed 6 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses, along with 22 goals for and 17 against.

On the other hand, Miguel Herrera’s Tigers are positioned in second place in the competition, where They have 32 points, product of 10 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, with a total of 29 goals for and 17 against.

The curious fact

Prior to the aforementioned commitment, there is a favorable data for the set of Ferdinand Ortizsince the feathered set does not lose in auriazul territory from the 2018.

The possible alignment

It is expected that to dispute the penultimate date of the calendar, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz start with: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.