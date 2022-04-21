The lineup that Juan Reynoso should send to save Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul has the requirement to be more offensive to keep the three points against Querétaro and fight for the direct ticket to the Liguilla in Clausura 2022.

is played the Day 15 of the Closing Tournament 2022 Y Blue Cross has another great opportunity to climb the Positions table in search of the ticket that the direct pass to the leaguebecause this Thursday he will visit the White Roosters of Queretaro at the La Corregidora Stadium, which also will be played behind closed doors.

The team commanded by John Reynoso arrive at the appointment sixth place with 21 units, very far from Queretaro team, which ranks as the second worst team of the entire tournament, 17th place with just 13 points, hence cement workers should take advantage to show a more offensive team and look for the three points at any cost.

And it is that the great concern of Cruz Azul This semester has been lack of goalso you have to remember that it was because he couldn’t score a single goal in the Vuelta Semifinal against Pumas, which cost him the elimination of the Concachampionsas well as the last defeat against Chivas, last Saturday.

Blue Cross vs. Querétaro: Casualties confirmed

Besides, The Machine will reach the duel on Day 15 against the Roosters with only two casualties on your campus, since José de Jesús Corona still cannot overcome the injury that has kept him away from the courts for a month now, and Charlie Rodriguezwho the worst of the forecasts left him out of almost everything that remains of the Closure 2022.

Blue Cross vs. Queretaro: Alignment

It is so John Reynoso has a great stage return to the tactical drawing with two forwardswhich he has already tried in previous tournaments, and being able show like this an most offensive teamwhich has also been affected due to the absence of his creative in midfield, Charly Rodríguezso you could use Santiago Giménez later, as post and orchestrator of the attack and in tip leave Iván Morales.

In this way, the scheme would be 4-4-2, with Ignacio Rivero and Erik Lira in midfieldas well as Uriel Antuna and Angel Romero exploiting the bands, while in defense they would be Pablo Aguilar and the ‘Cata’ Domínguez as central, in addition to John Escobar as a right back and could put back to louis abram on the left, since neither Adrián Aldrete nor Alejandro Mayorga are going through their best moment.

Finally, Sebastian Jurado is the immovable archer of Blue Crossin the absence of the captain Jesus Crown.

