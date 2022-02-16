Superbonus 110 until 2025it is not enough that the buildings are located in the areas affected by the earthquake to benefit from the extension envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law but there must be a causal link between damage and seismic event with a unusability of the building.

To shed light on the rules to be followed is the Revenue Agency with the resolution n. 8 / E of February 15, 2022.

Under the magnifying glass, paragraph 8-ter of thearticle 119 of the Relaunch decree introduced by the Budget Law for 2022.

Superbonus 110 until 2025 for the territories hit by the earthquake: the link between damage and seismic event is necessary

In general, the law establishes that for the interventions carried out in the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic eventswhich occurred from 1 April 2009 with declaration of state of emergencythe benefits of the Super bonus at 110 percent apply until deadline of December 31, 2025.

The text refers, however, to the legislation which regulates the relations between Superbonus and contributions planned for repair and reconstruction of buildings damaged by seismic events.

As clarified by the Revenue Agency with resolution no. 8 / E of February 15, 2022, therefore, the extension to 2025 applies to expenses incurred for interventions admitted to the Superbonus for which thedisbursement of contributions for the repair or reconstruction following seismic events.

In fact, the following rules are recalled:

the Superbonus for energy efficiency interventions is due for the amount exceeding the contribution foreseen for the reconstruction as an alternative to the contribution for the reconstruction ;

; the limits on the expenses admitted to the Superbonus incurred by 30 June 2022 they increased by 50 percent for reconstruction interventions involving buildings damaged by the earthquake in the municipalities referred to in the lists attached to the decree law 17 October 2016, n. 189 and referred to in the decree law 28 April 2009, n. 39, as well as in the municipalities affected by all seismic events which occurred after 2008 when a state of emergency was declared;

they increased by 50 percent for reconstruction interventions involving buildings damaged by the earthquake in the municipalities referred to in the lists attached to the decree law 17 October 2016, n. 189 and referred to in the decree law 28 April 2009, n. 39, as well as in the municipalities affected by all which occurred after 2008 when a state of emergency was declared; in the Municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events that occurred after 1 January 2019 where a state of emergency was declared, the maxi deduction for anti-seismic interventions is due for the amount exceeding the contribution foreseen for the reconstruction.

By carefully analyzing the text, as formulated by the Budget Law 2022the Revenue Agency in the resolution n. 8 / E of February 15 clarifies with these words the scope of application of the maxi deduction until 2025:

“The provisions referred to in the aforementioned paragraph 8-ter of article 119 of the Relaunch decree apply to interventions admitted to the Superbonus carried out on residential buildings or real estate units for residential use for which it has been ascertained – by AeDES card or similar document – the causal link between damage to the property and seismic event, located in one of the Municipalities referred to in the Regions affected by seismic events for which a state of emergency has been declared “.

I am excluded from the concession real estate attributable to the so-called assets relating to the company to those instrumental for the exercise of arts or professions.

Superbonus 110 until 2025 for the territories hit by the earthquake: the clarifications of the Revenue Agency

The direct link with contributions for repair or reconstruction following seismic events, it allows us to define the audience of potential beneficiaries with more certainty.

The sums, in fact, are not recognized in the following cases:

when the damage is prior to the seismic event which led to the declaration of a state of emergency: there is no direct causal link;

which led to the declaration of a state of emergency: there is no direct causal link; when the damage level is not such as to determine theunusability of the building (AeDES form with result of practicability corresponding to A, D, F).

There AeDES card or similar documentwith a result of inability to use B, C and E, certifies the level of damage, certifies the direct consequentiality of the damage with respect to the seismic event, and theunusability of the building due to the damage.

It can therefore be said without any doubt that the deadline of 2025 for access to the Superbonus in full measure it does not apply in the case of interventions carried out on buildings located in the Municipalities of the territories hit by seismic events recalled by the standard but that have not been damaged from this kind of events.

On the front of the territories affected by the concession, then, the Revenue Agency clarifies:

“Considering, moreover, that the provision makes express reference to” interventions in the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events that occurred starting from 1 April 2009 where a state of emergency was declared “for the purpose of identifying the territorial area referred to by the norm it is necessary to refer to entire regional areas affected by the earthquake, including municipalities other than those referred to in annexes 1, 2 and 2 bis of the aforementioned law decree no. 189 of 2016 (so-called “Municipalities outside the crater”) “.

As for the state of emergency cited by the legislation it is enough that it has been declared, it is not necessary that there has been an extension.

All the details for one correct reading of paragraph 8 ter of the Relaunch Decree are contained in the full text of the resolution n. 8 / E of February 15, 2022.