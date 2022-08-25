The link between Queen Letizia and Nicole Kidman that had not been noticed

Nicole Kidman has just surprised locals and strangers. The interpreter has become the cover of a well-known magazine, in which she appears with a sporty look with futuristic airs, as well as a redhead wig with an asymmetrical bob cut.

A pose in which the veteran actress shows off a toned and very muscular body. At fifty-five years old, Nicole Kidman can boast of having a slender figure, something that has already attracted attention on more than one occasion. In fact, she herself spoke at a recent Oscar Awards ceremony that she took care of herself by feeding her and performing high-intensity exercises.

A very marked routine that has allowed him to show off a muscular figure that has nothing to envy to the new generations. In fact, Kidman’s cover has made one think of Queen Letizia. On the verge of fifty, Letizia You can also boast a toned figure to levels that not many people reach. The Queen has been the subject of comments in recent times not only for her strong arms – which have been generating interest for several years – but especially for her abs and her legs.

Doña Letizia has recently surprised by betting on looks that exposed her tanned and muscular legs, as was the case with the Zara dress that she wore on a private outing in Mallorca with her two daughters and with Queen Sofía, but also with the two cut-out models that he has recently released and that showed his ‘steel’ abs, which have grabbed headlines.

It is not the first time that there has been a “connection” between the wife of Felipe VI and the actress Nicole Kidman. In fact, there have been numerous occasions in which the Queen has surprised with outfits that the actress has previously worn, either identically or with models with similar characteristics.

Some of the looks that the Queen has worn that relate to Nicole Kidman are from Carolina Herrera or Nina Ricci, two firms that Doña Letizia regularly uses. Dresses with a feminine cut and floral print, but also other more daring ones, such as the pailletes model with which Felipe VI’s wife captured all eyes at the ABC Awards in Madrid in 2016, not only because of its striking of the look, but also to the hairstyle and makeup.

In addition to Nicole Kidman, Doña Letizia has also ‘coincided’ in outfits with other well-known faces on the national and international scene, such as Karlie Kloss, January Jones, Diane Kruger, Kerry Washington or Melania Trump. In the case of Spain, the Queen once wore the same low-cost dress from the firm Mango that she also wore Bethlehem Stephen.