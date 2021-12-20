The link between the Britney Spears case and female reproductive rights

Britney Spears cannot decide on her uterus. Yep, of all the abuses that have emerged since her latest chilling testimony in court, this is perhaps the one that leaves the most upset: “I have been told that at this moment I am unable to marry or have a child,” he said. told the pop star explaining that the tutors prevent her from removing the intrauterine coil because they want her to use a contraceptive. Britney Spears has finally managed to speak and, faced with the story of her life under the strict control of her father, it is impossible to remain indifferent. Her driving license was taken away, she was prevented from seeing her children and her boyfriend as much as she would like, she was forced to perform without being able to decide on her own money, she was given drugs against her will and denied reproductive rights. The point, however, is that Britney’s story is the story of many women: female reproductive rights have always been denied as a means of controlling women. And also that’s why his story hurts so much.

“Forced sterilization, whether temporary through the use of long-lasting contraceptives, or permanent through tubal closure and hysterectomy, is actually quite common in the United States, certainly for the community of people with disabilities,” he explains. Harper’s Bazaar Melissa Murray, professor of law at New York University. These are not only episodes related to the past, but a phenomenon to which the most vulnerable women are still exposed: in September 2020, for example, it emerged that in a detention center in Irwin County in Georgia, immigrant women irregular were forcibly sterilized. It appears that forced hysterectomies were performed not only without informed consent, but often without even attempted consent, given the language barrier that existed between detainees and medical staff. “You can really draw some kind of painful chronology in this country of how reproduction has been hindered to the detriment of populations and people who were deemed unworthy of parenthood or unworthy of procreation.“explained Kimberly Mutcherson, co-director and professor of law at Rutgers Law School,” And so, in that sense, what’s going on with Britney Spears, frankly, isn’t that shocking. Because it is something that the law in the United States, in various ways, has allowed for centuries. “

Indeed, the United States has a long and painful history of forced sterilization on racist and classist grounds the same experimentation with the contraceptive pill occurred to the detriment of poor black and Hispanic women. In Puerto Rico since the end of the 19th century the colonial government supported the theories related to the so-called neo-Malthusianism, that is the belief that poverty derives from the overpopulation of poor people and it was therefore appropriate to stem it through forced birth control. A similar argument applies to women with disabilities so much so that in a sentence of 1927 (la Buck v. Bell, superseded only in 1945), the Supreme Court had ruled that it was constitutional for the state of Virginia to forcibly sterilize a “weak woman” to improve the “welfare of society.” After Britney’s testimony, it emerged that the problem is still quite common for women under guardianship for mental health reasons and how it is relatively easy for guardians to force them to use contraceptives. “There are certainly some guardians who are really frightened by the notion that people with disabilities have autonomy, including choosing who they want to be romantically and sexually involved with,” said Tom Stenson, Deputy Legal Director of Disability Rights Oregon.

“It’s one way the law continues to regulate the kinds of choices women can make about how to live their lives.” argues Mutcherson and in fact it is enough to look at the continuous bills against abortion to confirm this: women still have to fight to be able to decide on their own bodies. “Britney Spears is a famous, white woman with money and a certain level of privilege that comes with it, and she is still entangled and a victim of misogyny,” she explained. Harper’s Bazaar Leah Goodridge, social justice attorney, “So the bottom line is, ‘Can you imagine what that means for black women, for women of color, for women who are facing similar dynamics, but don’t have the same privilege?’ “.

