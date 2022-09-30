The link that caught even its protagonists by surprise: the wedding of Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes

It looks like there was some confusion because Kate’s version of her husband directing her is just the opposite. In an interview in Time, Kate recounted that the only fight she and Sam had over Revolutionary Road It happened at dinner one night after he had spent the entire day of rehearsal working with the rest of the actors, except her: “Sam is brilliant at telling actors, ‘Tell me about this character: does he go to church? ? What does he think about at 11 in the morning? So I waited for my turn, but it never came. He took it for granted that I was ready, I didn’t need him, and he told me, “I can’t talk about it. Revolutionary Road The 24 hours of the day”. And I missed the pot. I said, “I’m sorry, but you’ll have to do it. You’re my director, and if I wasn’t playing April and the actress playing April called you, you’d let dinner get cold and take that call for two hours in another room! I know you would because I saw you do it with Jake Gyllenhaal!”

There were high hopes for Revolutionary Road, with the return of the golden couple of the 90s and the desire of Mendes to return to the big leagues as a director, but to the chagrin of the participants, the film was a failure. And Kate’s brilliant work was overshadowed by an unexpected opponent: herself. While Revolutionary Road was in post-production, Kate shot The reader, a role that was originally going to be for Nicole Kidman but the actress gave up because she was pregnant. It so happened that in 2005, Kate played a small role in the series Additional features, laughing that the actresses to win an Oscar had to act in films about Nazis and the holocaust, where they could show off with the tragedy. Right now, she was doing the same thing. Hanna’s character in The reader It included all the typical acting tics: nudity, aging, foreign accent and villainy, embodying a character that represented the banality of evil that Hannah Arendt spoke of. The all mighty Harvey Weinstein put his hand in the production so that The reader be finished in a hurry and be ready for the 2008-2009 awards season. Revolutionary Road Y The reader They premiered two weeks apart. The first one didn’t go well. She managed to raise money, but the feeling that remained was of commercial failure, while The reader It was a notable international success. This time, it was Kate who was succeeding at the expense of her husband’s failure, even against her own interests. It was said that the blow to the director’s ego was great, and affected his relationship as a couple.

All this came surrounded by an intense marketing campaign. The goal was clear: Kate Winslet had to finally be given her Oscar, either for one film or the other. Revolutionary Road It received three nominations, for Supporting Actor, Art Direction, and Costume Design. Neither film nor direction were nominated, so Mendes was ignored, remaining once again far from the popular impact and prestige of American Beauty. The reader she was nominated in those categories, and Kate also received a nomination for leading actress – although Weinstein had promoted her as a supporting actress. The interviews and profiles of her about her happened, and Sam Mendes was limited to acting as a faithful husband as a support for her wife. They shared family anecdotes, followed suit with the press and were close and humble. Sir Richard Eyre, the old mutual friend who had been asked separately for his opinion of the other, made statements such as: “Kate has been very, very good for Sam, giving him stability and children. He has become less isolated, more gregarious.” It was also pointed out the good terms in which Kate was already with her ex, Jim Threapleton, married in 2008 with the teacher Julie Voorinen, with whom he would have two more daughters. All of this included showing the more vulnerable side of the actress, going back to the story of the fat girl and acknowledging that she was much more insecure than she seemed. In late 2008, she recounted in an interview: “Two weeks ago I had a panic attack. First. I did not know what it was! It was a bit like when your water breaks and you think: Did I just pee a little or is this it? I called my sister and told her: “I can’t breathe, I feel like I have a brick in my chest, I’m seeing weird and it seems that everyone is speaking to me in Hebrew”. She told me, “Yes, that’s a panic attack.” It made sense for her to experience them, because after two years of constant, hard work, with hardly any vacations, for the first time in her life, Kate found herself with no role in the offing: she had cleared her schedule so she could concentrate on the Oscar campaign and the promotion of films. And her commitment had her reward: In February 2009, Kate got her Oscar for best actress, an award that almost everyone took for granted, despite the controversies with the film. As would his great friend Leonardo DiCaprio when he got the long-delayed Oscar in 2016 for the rebornKate allowed herself to take time off work to take a deep breath, rest, and focus on her family.