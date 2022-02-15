the lions warm up their engines, while Djokovic commits suicide …

DJOKOVIC PROBLEMS

The number 1 in the world does not give up, on the contrary, if possible he insists on his suicide tactic, which is not really No-Vax, but it is certainly anti-vaccine, at least on a personal level. Even if the response of the outside world, first of all of the tournaments, especially after the violent reaction of the Australian government and the first Grand Slam of the season, was and remains a closing one towards him. Thus, while the sponsors pursue threatening financially terrifying actions, while his image collapses, while even the colleagues he has helped so much as a champion of the oppressed in the war against the official ATP union have not shown him the solidarity that he would have expected, is forced – with what spirit on his part? – to play the Dubai tournament on the 21st. Knowing full well, however, that he will then have to skip the two Masters 1000s on the concrete of the United States and also the next one on the land of Monte Carlo, where he has had his fiscal residence for some time.

The 6-month post-Covid exemption has in fact been reduced to 4 months in France and its would expire before the final of the classic tournament in the French territory. Therefore his registration is excluded. Can you afford not to play anymore, at least until May? How will the other major pre-Roland Garros events behave? After the very clear anti-covid rules dictated by Paris, how could he still skip the tournament of the great rival Rafa Nadal who has just passed him at 21 Slam?