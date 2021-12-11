The lip flip, the make-up technique by Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist, was tested. And it works!

When it comes to lip fullness, my greedy nature emerges. After the first time I did lip fillers about five years ago, they have never completely regained their natural size, but I have continued to retouch them every year or two because I love the way they ‘swell’. I would absolutely go even deeper with the filler if my dermatologist didn’t step in to consistently stop my zeal with her vast understanding of facial anatomy and proportions and whatnot, so you will think I’m a huge fan of lip overlining as an alternative to injections. But, strangely, I never liked the result on me.

While it’s a temporary lip enlargement trick for many women, I haven’t been able to do it in a way that doesn’t feel cartoonish, obvious, or unflattering. It can make my lips look fuller, but it also transforms the shape a bit. I come from a family of people whose smiles naturally drop with age (I call it the Smimace by Nonna Ethel), so I’m not going to speed this up with a badly crafted pencil.

Needless to say, when make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic met some of us beauty editors on Zoom a few weeks ago and mentioned his technique alternative for overlining, I was all ears. The founder of Makeup by Mario he explained how, applying the pencil out of the outline of just one part of the lips, mimics the look of the trend of lip flip injectable and creates a fuller, lifted look without the illusion of weight.

I was genuinely intrigued, but didn’t try it immediately. Nor did I try it after seeing a number of people on social media doing it – and they loved it. Only when I saw someone I know, the colleague of Allure and host of the Gloss Angeles podcast Kirbie Johson, doing it herself on Instagram, I finally decided to give it a try.

Here’s how it works: lightly outline only the cupid’s bow area of ​​your upper lip and the center of your lower lip. For the rest, stay on your natural lip line – not overdo it as you go into the corners. Dedinovic says this technique shortens the space between the nose and lip, makes the lips appear fuller, and also creates a bit of the illusion of ‘lifting’.