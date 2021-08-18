the ‘liquidity crisis’ in Ethereum could push ETH to a new ATH ahead of Bitcoin

A new analysis reveals that Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), could beat Bitcoin (BTC) in the race to new all-time highs.

In a tweet Published Wednesday, Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant on-chain analytics service, highlighted a “sales liquidity crisis”Which could give ETH an edge.

The liquidity shortage in Ether “intensifies”

With Bitcoin at levels more than 50% higher than its lows of $ 29,000, altcoins have also started to wake up, and Ether is no exception.

The largest altcoin has regained $ 3,000, a level that is currently being tested again as support.

While the focus is on Bitcoin’s return to $ 50,000, optimism about Ether remains high following the successful early August implementation of the London hard fork.

Thanks in part to the supply changes introduced via the update, a liquidity shortage could help push ETH / USD to new historical highs before BTC / USD can do the same.

“In the long term, ETH could reach its all-time high before BTC,”Summed up Ki.

“The current price of ETH is closer to ATH than BTC. Higher demand, lower supply. The crisis in the liquidity of the sale in ETH intensifies, while the bearish trend of the reserves on the BTC exchanges stopped in May. “

BTC reserves chart on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

Looking at the data, Bitcoin reserves on exchanges began a decline in May, but returned to rise towards the end of July. From a peak of 2.54 million on July 26, BTC reserves fell to 2.44 million this week.

Conversely, ETH has been tracking a mostly linear downtrend since May’s local high of 21.43 million on exchanges. This week, reserves on exchanges totaled around 19.25 million.

ETH reserves chart on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

The battle of supply shocks

Ki isn’t alone in predicting a stronger bullish charge for Ether than Bitcoin.

Related: This key metric suggests the altcoin season is upon us

As reported by Cointelegraph, Bloomberg Intelligence also claimed to favor ETH over BTC in a recent report, even anticipating a “flippening” of the largest cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the data continues to show an ongoing supply shock for Bitcoin, an event that historically precedes BTC’s price rally.

“The Illiquid Supply Shock report has been a strong leading indicator in recent months,” commented analyst William Clemente III on the most recent data provided by the on-chain analysis resource Glassnode.

“The impulses in both directions have seen price action follow suit. As the benchmark continues to rise slowly, currently at levels hit with BTC at $ 58,000, I expect another big boost. “

Graph noted on Bitcoin supply shock. Source: William Clemente III / Twitter

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.