the list of artists revealed

The first artists who will participate in the two concerts in tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the Foo Fighters who died last March, are now announced!

Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from Rush, Liam Gallagher from Oasis, Stewart Copeland (ex-The Police), Joshua Homme from Queens of the Stone Age, Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction, Rufus Taylor from The Darkness and Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders will take part in the first concert which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3. There will also be Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal and Dave Chappelle.

For their part, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons of KISS, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27, as will Luke Spiller of The Struts, Brad Wilk from Rage Against the Machine, Jon Theodore from Mars Volta and Pat Wilson from Weezer.

Mark Ronson, Brian May, Roger Taylor, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Rufus Taylor, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Joshua Homme, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim and Chevy Metal will also be there for this second concert presented in California.

The organizers wanted to specify that other names will be added in the coming weeks.

All profits from these two shows will be donated to charities operating in the United States and the United Kingdom and specially chosen by the family of Taylor Hawkins.

Recall that the Foo Fighters had made the decision to cancel the rest of their tour after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50, on March 25. It was in February 2021 that the American formation launched its 10e titled studio album Medicine at Midnight.