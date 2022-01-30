the list of bad habits to avoid

Not just smoking, there are many bad habits that can put the health of our lungs at risk: let’s find out which ones are to avoid them.

Proper functioning of the respiratory system is essential for our well-being. Prevention, as always, is essential. For this, we should know all the bad habits which can endanger the health of ours lungs: here is a complete list of risky behaviors to eliminate.

Lung health: bad habits to avoid

Among the main risk factors for the respiratory tract are smoking and pollution.

Not everyone knows, however, that numerous other behaviors are included in the list of bad habits dangerous for the health of our lungs.

Among the main risks that can be encountered are:

Asthma;

Inflammation of the lungs or airways;

Bronchitis;

Tumor.

Let’s see in detail the behaviors to avoid to guarantee the proper functioning of our respiratory system.

Bad nutrition

Planning a healthy and balanced diet is the first way to ensure lung and airway health.

Our diet should be based mainly on the consumption of fruit and vegetables which, thanks to the vitamins and miral salts contained in them, favor the oxygenation of the body.

Furthermore, it would be advisable to avoid the consumption of fried and prepackaged foods, eliminating red meats and processed foods.

Lack of physical activity

One of the bad habits that can compromise lung health is a sedentary lifestyle.

Sport stimulates the lungs, promoting their purification. Also, physical activity increases the degree of efficiency of the respiratory system.

In fact, good mobility of the spinal column and thoracic cage allow the improvement of the functionality of the airways.

Excessive alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption is one of the bad habits that pose a risk to lung health.

A University of Chicago study, in fact, showed that alcoholic beverages they disrupt the balance of lung functioning.

Research has shown that those who drink more breathe worse and are more exposed to the onset of pneumonia and respiratory tract infections.

Don’t protect yourself from the cold

Finally, the lack of protection from bad weather and sudden changes in temperature can put the health of the airways at risk.

Covering up well is vital to avoid getting hit by respiratory and flu viruses.

These pathologies, in turn, if not adequately treated can compromise the functioning of the respiratory system.

For this, it is advisable to stay warm and consume sufficient amounts of vitamin C in the colder seasons.