The list of benefits of tomato for heart health

Tomato is a very common food in the home pantry. It is a common ingredient for the preparation of various food dishes and salads. The tomato is a versatile food that can be consumed cooked or in its original state. It is a healthy option to include in your daily diet, as it has positive effects for the body.

La Vanguardia mentions the nutritional content of this food:

calories 22

protein 1g

total fat 0.11

carbohydrates 3.5

Fiber (g) 1.4

Water (g) 94

Calcium (mg) 11

Iron (mg) 0.6

Magnesium (mg) 10

Zinc (mg) 0.22

Sodium (mg)3

Potassium (mg) 290

Fóphosphorus (mg) 27

vitamin B6 (mg) 0.11

Vitamin C (mg) 26

Vitamin E (mg) 1.2

Tomato provides various benefits for the human body. “This fruit has diuretic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, with many health benefits, which help prevent diseasessuch as prostate cancer, myocardial infarction and osteoporosis”, explains the Tua Saúde specialized health portal.

Other tomato benefits include:

Vision protection.

Strengthen and give shine to the hair.

Help regulate blood pressure.

Strengthen the immune system.

Along the same lines, this specialized website indicates the benefits of this food for heart health. Thanks to its high antioxidant content, it contributes to healthy blood vessels and lowers bad cholesterol (LDL) levels.

heart healthy diet

A healthy diet is essential for the overall health of the body. Experts at the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, recommend the consumption of fruits and vegetables, because they are sources of vitamins and minerals. They are also a very healthy option, since they are low in calories and rich in dietary fiber.

This health entity recommends “Including vegetables and fruits in your diet can be easy. Keep washed and cut vegetables in your refrigerator as quick snacks. Keep fruit in a bowl in the kitchen to remind yourself to eat it. Choose recipes that have vegetables or fruits as the main ingredients, such as sautéed vegetables or fresh fruits mixed into salads”.

Regarding fats, it advises which should be chosen and which should be moderated. It should be noted that if you want professional advice on nutrition, you should consult a nutritionist.

Fats to choose:

Olive oil

Canola oil

Vegetable and walnut oil

Margarine, no trans fat

Cholesterol-lowering margarine, such as Benecol, Promise Activ, or Smart Balance

Nuts, seeds

Avocado (avocado)

Fats that should be reduced your consumption:

Butter

Butter

bacon grease

Thick sauce

milk cream sauce

Dairy Free Cream Substitute

Margarine and hydrogenated fat

Cocoa butter, found in chocolate

Coconut, palm, cotton and palm kernel oils.

Importance of staying hydrated

Water is important for human cardiovascular health. This is how the Spanish Heart Foundation explains it: “If we drink less water than our body needs, some body functions may begin to fail and our cardiovascular health may be compromised. It occurs, for example, when dehydration leads to poor kidney function and this causes the appearance of arrhythmias”.

Staying hydrated lowers your risk of developing heart problems. Along the same line, Sanitas points out the different benefits that this liquid has for the body: